Announcements
The UFC APEX was silent, then boos reigned down from the small crowd after Ketlen Vieira took a split decision win over former bantamweight champion Holly Holm that will likely be discussed on social media for days to come. The UFC Fight Night main event was a closely contested bout for five rounds, with Vieira nearly finishing the fight with a choke in the second round, but it appeared that Holm’s clinch work and busier striking was enough for her to take the bout.
UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira Results
- Sam Hughes defeats Elise Reed via TKO (strikes) at 3:52 of Round 3
- Chase Hooper defeats Felipe Colares via TKO (strikes) at 3:00 of Round 3
- Jonathan Martinez defeats Vince Morales via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Uroš Medić defeats Omar Morales via TKO (strikes) at 3:05 of Round 2
- Jailton Almeida defeats Parker Porter via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:35 of Round 1
- Joseph Holmes defeats Alen Amedovski via submission (rear naked choke) at 1:04 of Round 1
- Junyong Park defeats Eryk Anders via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
- Tabatha Ricci defeats Polyana Viana via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Chidi Njokuani defeats Duško Todorović via KO at 4:48 of Round 1
- Michel Pereira defeats Santiago Ponzinibbio via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)
- Ketlen Vieira defeats Holly Holm via split decision (48-47, 48-47, 47-48)
Main Event Preview | UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira
Main Event Preview | UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira
/
UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira Prelims
Sam Hughes defeats Elise Reed via TKO (strikes) at 3:52 of Round 3
Fresh from her first UFC win last month, Sam Hughes kept the momentum going with her first UFC finish, as she stopped Elise Reed in the third round of their strawweight opener.
Sam Hughes Dominates Elise Reed | UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira
Sam Hughes Dominates Elise Reed | UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira
/
Reed had success with her right hand while standing in the first round, but as soon as Hughes got within grappling range, she controlled the bout in the clinch and on the mat, even though Reed tried to stay busy from her back.
MORE: Sam Hughes Post-Fight Interview
It got worse for Reed in rounds two and three, as Hughes dominated on the mat, and then closed the show with a barrage of unanswered strikes that brought in referee Chris Tognoni to stop the fight at 3:52 of round three.
Hughes moves to 7-4 with the win. Reed falls to 5-2.
Chase Hooper defeats Felipe Colares via TKO (strikes) at 3:00 of Round 3
Featherweight prospect Chase Hooper turned in one of the most impressive victories of his UFC career, stopping Felipe Colares in the third round.
MORE: Chase Hooper Post-Fight Interview
In the second minute of the fight, Hooper nearly got Colares’ back as the two went to the mat, but Colares got loose and took control on top until he grabbed the fence and referee Mark Smith restarted the action on the feet. Hooper took the fight right back down and this time he got the Brazilian’s back, Colares again got free and upright, but another takedown was coming, and Hooper added strikes to the mix while working for the finish.
Chase Hooper TKOs Felipe Colares | UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira
Chase Hooper TKOs Felipe Colares | UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira
/
The frenetic pace didn’t let up in round two, Hooper and Colares trading position and control throughout.
Hooper used his strikes to set up a takedown early in the third, and Colares was increasingly looking too tired to defend and keep the 22-year-old off him. With two minutes to go, Hooper let go with his ground strikes while looking for a rear naked choke. And when the choke didn’t work, the strikes did, with Smith halting the fight at 3:00 of the final frame.
Hooper moves to 11-2-1 with the win. Colares falls to 10-4.
Jonathan Martinez defeats Vince Morales via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27s
Jonathan Martinez extended his winning streak to three with a shutout three-round decision victory over fellow bantamweight up and comer Vince Morales.
Scores were 30-27 across the board for Martinez, now 16-4. Morales falls to 11-6.
Feeding Morales a steady diet of kicks to the leg and body, Martinez pecked and poked at his foe, marching forward calmly as he left a giant welt on his opponent’s left shin.
Jonathan Martinez Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira
Jonathan Martinez Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira
/
Morales started out aggressively in round two as he attempted to even the score, but by the midway point of the frame, Martinez’ kicks started landing again with frightening accuracy, forcing “Vandetta” to switch stances at times, even as he tried gamely to get his punches in.
Still trying to turn things around in the third, Morales remained on the hunt, but Martinez wasn’t allowing a change in the weather, and with two late takedowns for good measure, he secured the clear win on the scorecards.
Uroš Medić defeats Omar Morales via TKO (strikes) at 3:05 of Round 2
Serbian lightweight Uros Medic returned to the win column after the first loss of his career, stopping Omar Morales in the second round.
Morales countered well throughout a competitive first round, but a right hand by Medic drilled Morales and had him in trouble. Unfortunately for “The Doctor” it came seconds before the end of the frame.
Uroš Medić Delivers A Big Time KO Against Morales | UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira
Uroš Medić Delivers A Big Time KO Against Morales | UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira
/
In the second round, though, he had plenty of time to get the finish, and after three left hands stunned Morales, referee Chris Tognoni had seen enough, and he stopped the fight at the 3:05 mark of round two.
Medic moves to 8-1 with the win. Morales falls to 11-3.
Uroš Medić Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira
Uroš Medić Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira
/
Jailton Almeida defeats Parker Porter via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:35 of Round 1
Brazilian 205-pounder Jailton Almeida made a brief foray into the UFC’s heavyweight division, where he submitted Parker Porter in the first round.
Almeida sought a takedown as soon as the fight began, and he got it, allowing him to work from the top position, and after steadily moving his way around that position, he pounced in the final minute, took Porter’s back and sunk in the rear naked choke that forced a tap out at 4:35 of the opening round.
Almeida moves to 16-2 with the victory. Porter falls to 13-7.
Jailton Almeida Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira
Jailton Almeida Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira
/
Joseph Holmes defeats Alen Amedovski via submission (rear naked choke) at 1:04 of Round 1
Joseph Holmes’ first UFC win was a quick one, as he submitted Alen Amedovski in the first round of their middleweight matchup.
Joseph Holmes Submits Amedovski In Round 1 UFC Fight Night Holm vs Vieira
Joseph Holmes Submits Amedovski In Round 1 UFC Fight Night Holm vs Vieira
/
In the opening minute of the fight, a right knee dropped Amedovski and nearly finished him, but while the knockdown didn’t mark the ending, the subsequent rear naked choke did, with the tap out coming 1:04 into the bout.
Holmes moves to 8-2 with the win, Amedovski falls to 8-3.
Joseph Holmes Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira
Joseph Holmes Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira
/
UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira Main Card
Junyong Park defeats Eryk Anders via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
The main card began in the middleweight division, and it was Junyong Park taking a close three-round split decision over Eryk Anders.
Scores were 29-28, 29-28, 28-29 for Park, now 14-5. Anders falls to 14-7, 1 NC.
Anders played the aggressor throughout the first round, looking to use his size to wear Park down and put him on the mat. He got his wish with under 30 seconds to go, but by the time Park jumped back to his feet, Anders was clearly winded.
The former Alabama linebacker did get a quick takedown to start round two, but Park didn’t stay there long, and when he rose, the two exchanged punches, Anders holding the edge while “The Iron Turtle” got in some shots. Midway through the stanza, a low knee dropped Park and brought a halt to the action, and when it resumed, Anders maintained his control of the match. And while Park had some moments in the final frame, Anders’ work rate continued to be superior, but that wasn’t enough for a victory on the two of the three judges’ scorecards.
Junyong Park Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira
Junyong Park Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira
/
Tabatha Ricci defeats Polyana Viana via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
In strawweight action, Tabatha Ricci made it two straight with a three-round unanimous decision win over Polyana Viana.
All three judges saw it 29-28 for Ricci, now 7-1. Viana falls to 12-5.
The pattern of the fight was set early, with Viana doing well with her long-range striking attack, while the shorter Ricci was able to control matters on the mat from the top position. Viana’s willingness to work from her back, though, allowed Ricci to have a lot of time either in control or able to land kicks from the standing position, which was a factor with the judges.
Tabatha Ricci Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira
Tabatha Ricci Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira
/
Chidi Njokuani defeats Duško Todorović via KO at 4:48 of Round 1
It was another highlight reel finish for Chidi Njokuani in the Octagon, as he knocked out Dusko Todorovic in the first round.
Njokuani looked for a D’Arce choke early in round one, but Todorovic escaped and proceeded to work his ground game. With a little less than a minute to go, Njokuani rose and got in three knees, and after a brief clinch, a standing right elbow landed flush and ended the fight, with referee Mark Smith waving the bout off at the 4:48 mark with Todorovic dazed on the canvas.
Njokuani moves to 22-7, 1 NC. Todorovic falls to 11-3.
Chidi Njokuani Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira
Chidi Njokuani Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira
/
Co-Main Event: Michel Pereira defeats Santiago Ponzinibbio via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)
Brazil’s Michel Pereira may have earned a place in the welterweight rankings with a hard-fought three-round split decision Santiago Ponzinibbio in an exciting co-main event
Scores were 30-27, 29-28, 28-29 for Pereira, now 28-11, 2 NC. The No.14-ranked Ponzinibbio falls to 29-6.
Ponzinibbio had trouble getting his offense in gear against the bigger Pereira, and as he chased his elusive foe, he left himself open to the Brazilian’s kicks and punches, with a right hand to the head with a little over a minute left in the opening stanza stunning the Argentina native briefly.
After some more difficulty getting close early in round two, Ponzinibbio began landing some hard shots in the second half of the frame, and as Pereira tried to answer his opponent’s charge, the action heated up and set up an interesting third round.
Bloodied, tired, but still willing to dig deep in search of victory, Ponzinibbio and Pereira continued to scrap in the final five minutes, with a last-minute surge of landed shots by the “Argentine Dagger” putting a stamp on a tough fight to call.
Michel Pereira Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira
Michel Pereira Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira
/
Main Event: Ketlen Vieira defeats Holly Holm via split decision (48-47, 48-47, 47-48)
In the UFC Fight Night main event at the UFC APEX, it wasn’t a flawless victory for Ketlen Vieira, but it was a victory nonetheless for the Brazilian bantamweight contender, as she took a close five-round split decision over former world champion Holly Holm.
Scores were 48-47, 48-47, and 47-48 for the No.5-ranked Vieira, now 13-2. The No.2-ranked Holm falls to 14-6.
Much of the first round was fought in the clinch against the fence, with Holm leading the charge but Vieira got in some solid knees. There wasn’t any sustained action, though, making it a difficult round to call, but one that likely went to Holm.
In the second minute or round two, Vieira got a nice throw in, but Holm didn’t stay long on the mat. With two to go, Holm looked for her own takedown, but Vieira spun around and nearly ended the fight with a choke. Holm fought her way free and began throwing some shots as the two battled against the fence, and the fight remained there until the horn.
Ketlen Vieira Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira
Ketlen Vieira Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira
/
Sandwiching some solid and even exchanges in the third round was more clinch control by Holm, but despite stalls in the action, referee Jason Herzog let the fighters fight. Vieira did get free late, though, and she scored with some good punches before the end of the round.
Vieira got off to a good start with her striking in round four, but midway through, it was Holm who scored a flash knockdown thanks to a kick to the body. Holm tried to score with a head kick as Vieira rose, but to no avail, and as the round progressed, Vieira went back to work, dodging a Holm clinch attempt as she looked to keep it standing.
After a fiery plea from coach Andre Pederneiras between rounds, Vieira came out firing for the final frame, and she got in some shots until getting locked up by Holm, who would wisely clinch to nullify any momentum the Brazilian was building up. Midway through the round, Holm surprised Vieira with a pair of front kicks to the face that didn’t move her opponent but did score more points. With two to go, it was back to the fence, and after a spell there, it was Holm being the busier of the two until the end of the fight.
Don't Miss A Single Strike Of UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira, Live From The UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims Begin at 4pm ET/1pm PT, While The Main Card Kicks Off At 7pm ET/4pm PT.