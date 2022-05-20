UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira Results

Reed had success with her right hand while standing in the first round, but as soon as Hughes got within grappling range, she controlled the bout in the clinch and on the mat, even though Reed tried to stay busy from her back.

It got worse for Reed in rounds two and three, as Hughes dominated on the mat, and then closed the show with a barrage of unanswered strikes that brought in referee Chris Tognoni to stop the fight at 3:52 of round three.

Hughes moves to 7-4 with the win. Reed falls to 5-2.