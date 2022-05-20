Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira

Just weeks before she gets inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, former three-division boxing champion and former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm makes her return against a surging contender in Brazil's Ketlen Vieira. Also on the card, a welterweight matchup will see No. 14 ranked Santiago Ponzinibbio take on Michel Pereira.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HOLM vs VIEIRA will take place Saturday, May 21 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream exclusively on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at 4pm ET/ 1pm PT and the main card at 7pm ET/ 4pm PT.

The main event was scheduled for five rounds, while the remaining bouts are scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More