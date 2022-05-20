 Skip to main content
Pontuações Oficiais | UFC 270: Ngannou x Gane
Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira, Live From The UFC APEX In Las Vegas
May. 21, 2022

Just weeks before she gets inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, former three-division boxing champion and former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm makes her return against a surging contender in Brazil's Ketlen Vieira. Also on the card, a welterweight matchup will see No. 14 ranked Santiago Ponzinibbio take on Michel Pereira.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HOLM vs VIEIRA will take place Saturday, May 21 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream exclusively on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at 4pm ET/ 1pm PT and the main card at 7pm ET/ 4pm PT.

The main event was scheduled for five rounds, while the remaining bouts are scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira Scorecards

Elise Reed vs Sam Hughes

UFC Fight Night Holm vs. Vieira - Scorecards - Reed vs. Hughes

Athlete Bios: Elise Reed | Sam Hughes

Chase Hooper vs Felipe Colares

UFC Fight Night Holm vs. Vieira - Scorecards - Hooper vs. Colares

Athlete Bios: Chase Hooper | Felipe Colares

Jonathan Martinez vs Vince Morales

UFC Fight Night Holm vs. Vieira - Scorecards - Martinez vs. Morales

Athlete Bios: Jonathan Martinez | Vince Morales

Omar Morales vs Uroš Medić

UFC Fight Night Holm vs. Vieira - Scorecards - Morales vs. Medic

Athlete Bios: Omar Morales | Uroš Medić

Jailton Almeida vs Parker Porter

UFC Fight Night Holm vs. Vieira - Scorecards - Almeida vs. Porter

Athlete Bios: Jailton Almeida | Parker Porter

Joseph Holmes vs Alen Amedovski

UFC Fight Night Holm vs. Vieira - Scorecards - Holmes vs. Amedovski

Athlete Bios: Joseph Holmes | Alen Amedovski

Eryk Anders vs Junyong Park

 

Athlete Bios: Eryk Anders | Junyong Park

Polyana Viana vs Tabatha Ricci

UFC Fight Night Holm vs. Vieira - Scorecards - Viana vs. Ricci

Athlete Bios: Polyana Viana | Tabatha Ricci

Chidi Njokuani vs Duško Todorović

UFC Fight Night Holm vs. Vieira - Scorecards - Njokuani vs. Todorovic

Athlete Bios: Chidi Njokuani | Duško Todorović

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs Michel Pereira

UFC Fight Night Holm vs. Vieira - Scorecards - Ponzinibbio vs. Pereira

Athlete Bios: Santiago Ponzinibbio | Michel Pereira

Holly Holm vs Ketlen Vieira

UFC Fight Night Holm vs. Vieira - Scorecards - Holm vs. Vieira

Athlete Bios: Holly Holm | Ketlen Vieira

 

