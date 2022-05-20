Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira

Announcements
Just weeks before she gets inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, former three-division boxing champion and former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm makes her return against a surging contender in Brazil's Ketlen Vieira. Also on the card, a welterweight matchup will see No. 14 ranked Santiago Ponzinibbio take on Michel Pereira.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HOLM vs VIEIRA will take place Saturday, May 21 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream exclusively on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at 4pm ET/ 1pm PT and the main card at 7pm ET/ 4pm PT.
The main event was scheduled for five rounds, while the remaining bouts are scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More
UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira Scorecards
Elise Reed vs Sam Hughes
Athlete Bios: Elise Reed | Sam Hughes
Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Chase Hooper vs Felipe Colares
Athlete Bios: Chase Hooper | Felipe Colares
Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Jonathan Martinez vs Vince Morales
Athlete Bios: Jonathan Martinez | Vince Morales
Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Omar Morales vs Uroš Medić
Athlete Bios: Omar Morales | Uroš Medić
Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Jailton Almeida vs Parker Porter
Athlete Bios: Jailton Almeida | Parker Porter
Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Joseph Holmes vs Alen Amedovski
Athlete Bios: Joseph Holmes | Alen Amedovski
Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Eryk Anders vs Junyong Park
Athlete Bios: Eryk Anders | Junyong Park
Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Polyana Viana vs Tabatha Ricci
Athlete Bios: Polyana Viana | Tabatha Ricci
Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Chidi Njokuani vs Duško Todorović
Athlete Bios: Chidi Njokuani | Duško Todorović
Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Santiago Ponzinibbio vs Michel Pereira
Athlete Bios: Santiago Ponzinibbio | Michel Pereira
Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Holly Holm vs Ketlen Vieira
Don't Miss A Single Strike Of UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira, Live From The UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims Begin at 4pm ET/1pm PT, While The Main Card Kicks Off At 7pm ET/4pm PT.
Tags