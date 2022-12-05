 Skip to main content
UFC athletes Gilbert Burns, Renato Moicano, and Billy Quarantillo visit the Orlando Children's Hospital on December 1st. (Zuffa LLC)
UFC Athletes Visit AdventHealth For Children In Orlando

UFC Athletes Gilbert Burns, Billy Quarantillo And Renato Moicano Visited AdventHealth for Children in Orlando, Florida. As Part Of UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HOLLAND vs. THOMPSON Fight Week.
By Brian Smith • Dec. 5, 2022

On Thursday, December 1, UFC athletes Gilbert Burns, Billy Quarantillo and Renato Moicano visited AdventHealth for Children in Orlando, Florida. As part of UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HOLLAND vs. THOMPSON fight week.

As the second largest hospital in Florida and 10th largest hospital in the United States, AdventHealth Orlando is part of a connected system of care for every stage of life and health.

“It was great to come and visit these kids today and bring some happiness so close to the holidays,” said Burns. “Meeting with these kids, who are going through tough situations really puts things into perspective for me. I’m an athlete and I train, but these kids are the real fighters. Hopefully, we were able to motivate and inspire them to keep fighting.” 

Order UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev

During the visit, all three athletes toured numerous floors throughout the hospital, meeting patients, answering questions and handing out UFC Bleacher Creatures and UFC Big League Pillows as part of the holiday season.

The Orlando Magic mascot, Stuff the Magic Dragon, also joined the athletes on behalf of the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation.

“Today’s visit really helps to put life in perspective for me,” said Moicano. “Our goal was to bring positive energy and happiness to these kids, and I think we were able to do that today. We had a great time, and I will always remember this visit.”

The two-hour plus tour was filled with plenty of laughs, fist bumps, photos and smiles, as the athletes and Stuff brought joy, inspiration and happiness to each patients rooms.

“The best part of today’s tour was meeting the kids and seeing how excited they were to spend time with us,” said Quarantillo. “These kids are going through really unfortunate circumstances and despite that, they are still happy and have a positive outlook on things.”

With more than 80,000 skilled healthcare employees across the system, AdventHealth’s commitment to making communities healthier unify the system's nearly 50 hospital campuses and hundreds of care sites in diverse markets throughout almost a dozen states.

For more information about AdventHealth, visit AdventHealth.com, or Facebook.com/AdventHealth.

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Holland took place live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on December 3, 2022. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!

