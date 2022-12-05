UFC Athletes Visit AdventHealth For Children In Orlando

As the second largest hospital in Florida and 10th largest hospital in the United States, AdventHealth Orlando is part of a connected system of care for every stage of life and health.

“It was great to come and visit these kids today and bring some happiness so close to the holidays,” said Burns. “Meeting with these kids, who are going through tough situations really puts things into perspective for me. I’m an athlete and I train, but these kids are the real fighters. Hopefully, we were able to motivate and inspire them to keep fighting.”

During the visit, all three athletes toured numerous floors throughout the hospital, meeting patients, answering questions and handing out UFC Bleacher Creatures and UFC Big League Pillows as part of the holiday season.

The Orlando Magic mascot, Stuff the Magic Dragon, also joined the athletes on behalf of the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation.