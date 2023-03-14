UFC 286 Embedded | All Episodes

UFC returns to London for the third time in 12 months on Saturday, March 18, with a rematch of one of the most exhilarating fights of 2022. The O2 hosts once again as British UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards headlines the card against No. 1 ranked Kamaru Usman in a trilogy bout. In the co-main, No. 3 contender Justin Gaethje faces off against No. 6 ranked Rafael Fiziev in a lightweight battle.

UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 Early Prelims kickoff Saturday, March 18 at 1pm ET / 10am PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on ESPN News and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 5pm ET / 2pm PT.