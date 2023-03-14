 Skip to main content
Teammates Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje debate fashion before heading back to work in the gym.
UFC 286 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 In London On March 18, 2023 
Mar. 14, 2023

UFC returns to London for the third time in 12 months on Saturday, March 18, with a rematch of one of the most exhilarating fights of 2022. The O2 hosts once again as British UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards headlines the card against No. 1 ranked Kamaru Usman in a trilogy bout. In the co-main, No. 3 contender Justin Gaethje faces off against No. 6 ranked Rafael Fiziev in a lightweight battle.

UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 Early Prelims kickoff Saturday, March 18 at 1pm ET / 10am PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on ESPN News and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 5pm ET / 2pm PT.

UFC 286 Embedded | Episode 1 

On the first episode of UFC 286 Embedded, champ Leon Edwards trains with a new confidence. Rafael Fiziev sightsees in the cold. Teammates Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje debate fashion before heading back to work in the gym.

UFC 286 Embedded | Episode 1
UFC 286 Embedded | Episode 1
/

UFC 286 Embedded | Episode 2 

On the second episode of UFC 286 Embedded, champion Leon Edwards enjoys the home turf advantage. Marvin Vettori arrives early to adapt. Rafael Fiziev expects to entertain. Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje study tape before they train.

UFC 286 Embedded: Episode 2
UFC 286 Embedded: Episode 2
/

Don't miss a moment of UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3, live from the O2 Arena in London. 

UFC 286
Countdown

UFC 286 Countdown | Full Episode

The Welterweight Title Is On The Line When Champion Leon Edwards And Kamaru Usman Meet At UFC 286, Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev Will Square Off In The Co-Main Event On March 18

Matt Hughes of the USA and current Welterweight Champion celebrates his win over Carlos Newton of Canada during the Ultimate Fighting Championship, "Brawl in the Royal Albert Hall", in the Royal Albert Hall London, England on July 13, 2002. (Photo by John Gichigi/Getty Images)
UFC 30th Anniversary

First UFC Event In The UK | UFC 38: Brawl At The Hall

On The Eve Of Our Return To England For UFC 286, We Flash Back To Our First Visit Across The Pond In 2002

