UFC 286 Embedded | All Episodes

Countdown
UFC returns to London for the third time in 12 months on Saturday, March 18, with a rematch of one of the most exhilarating fights of 2022. The O2 hosts once again as British UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards headlines the card against No. 1 ranked Kamaru Usman in a trilogy bout. In the co-main, No. 3 contender Justin Gaethje faces off against No. 6 ranked Rafael Fiziev in a lightweight battle.
UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 Early Prelims kickoff Saturday, March 18 at 1pm ET / 10am PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on ESPN News and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 5pm ET / 2pm PT.
UFC 286 Embedded | Episode 1
On the first episode of UFC 286 Embedded, champ Leon Edwards trains with a new confidence. Rafael Fiziev sightsees in the cold. Teammates Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje debate fashion before heading back to work in the gym.
UFC 286 Embedded | Episode 1
UFC 286 Embedded | Episode 1
/
UFC 286 Embedded | Episode 2
On the second episode of UFC 286 Embedded, champion Leon Edwards enjoys the home turf advantage. Marvin Vettori arrives early to adapt. Rafael Fiziev expects to entertain. Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje study tape before they train.
UFC 286 Embedded: Episode 2
UFC 286 Embedded: Episode 2
/
Don't miss a moment of UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3, live from the O2 Arena in London. Prelims start at 3pm ET/12pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 5pm ET/2pm PT. Order the PPV today!