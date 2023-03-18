 Skip to main content
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3, Live From The O2 Arena In London
Mar. 18, 2023

Following a pair of successful events and an historic Stateside knockout in August, the UFC made its pay-per-view return to London on Saturday, bringing welterweight champion Leon Edwards home to England to defend his title in an immediate rematch and trilogy bout with former champ Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 286.

The O2 Arena was chock-a-block from the start of this 15-fight card and the men and women that made the walk to the Octagon gave them plenty to be excited about over the course of the day, with business really picking up on the pay-per-view portion of the show.

See how the judges scored each of the fights:

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More 

UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 Scorecards 

Julianna Miller vs Veronica Hardy 

      Veronica Hardy defeats Juliana Miller by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

      Veronica Hardy defeats Juliana Miller by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More 

       

      Jai Herbert vs Ludovit Klein 

      Jai Herbert and Ludovit Klein fight to a majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28)

      Jai Herbert and Ludovit Klein fight to a majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28) | Results, Highlights & More 

       

      Joanne Wood vs Luana Carolina 

      Joanne Wood defeats Luana Carolina by split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

      Joanne Wood defeats Luana Carolina by split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More 

       

      Jake Hadley vs Malcolm Gordon

      Jake Hadley defeats Malcolm Gordon by TKO (strikes) at 1:01 of Round 1

      Jake Hadley defeats Malcolm Gordon by TKO (strikes) at 1:01 of Round 1 Results, Highlights & More 

       

      Christian Leroy Duncan vs Duško Todorović

      Christian Leroy Duncan defeats Dusko Todorovic by TKO (injury) at 1:52 of Round 1

      Christian Leroy Duncan defeats Dusko Todorovic by TKO (injury) at 1:52 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More 

       

      Lerone Murphy vs Gabriel Santos 

      Lerone Murphy defeats Gabriel Santos by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

      Lerone Murphy defeats Gabriel Santos by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More 

       

      Muhammad Mokaev vs Jafel Filho 

      Muhammad Mokaev defeats Jafel Filho by submission at 4:32 of Round 3

      Muhammad Mokaev defeats Jafel Filho by submission at 4:32 of Round 3 | Results, Highlights & More 

       

      Sam Patterson vs Yanal Ashmouz 

      Yanal Ashmouz defeats Sam Patterson by KO (strikes) at 1:15 of Round 1

      Yanal Ashmouz defeats Sam Patterson by KO (strikes) at 1:15 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More 

       

      Chris Duncan vs Omar Morales

      Chris Duncan defeats Omar Morales by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

      Chris Duncan defeats Omar Morales by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More 

       

      Jack Shore vs ​Makwan Amirkhani

      Jack Shore defeats Makwan Amirkhani by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:27 of Round 2

      Jack Shore defeats Makwan Amirkhani by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:27 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More 

       

      Marvin Vettori vs Roman Dolidze 

      Marvin Vettori defeats Roman Dolidze by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

      Marvin Vettori defeats Roman Dolidze by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More 

       

      Jennifer Maia vs Casey O'Neill 

      Jennifer Maia defeats Casey O’Neill by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

      Jennifer Maia defeats Casey O’Neill by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More 

       

      Gunnar Nelson vs Bryan Barberena 

      Gunnar Nelson defeats Bryan Barberena by submission (armbar) at 4:51 of Round 1

      Gunnar Nelson defeats Bryan Barberena by submission (armbar) at 4:51 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More 

       

      Co-Main Event: Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev

      Justin Gaethje defeats Rafael Fiziev by majority decision (29-28, 29-28,. 28-28)

      Justin Gaethje defeats Rafael Fiziev by majority decision (29-28, 29-28,. 28-28) | Results, Highlights & More 

       

      Main Event: Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman

      Leon Edwards defeats Kamaru Usman by majority decision (48-46, 48-46, 47-47)

      Leon Edwards defeats Kamaru Usman by majority decision (48-46, 48-46, 47-47) | Results, Highlights & More 

      UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 took place live from the O2 Arena in London in March 18, 2023. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!

