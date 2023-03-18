Official Scorecards | UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3

Countdown
Following a pair of successful events and an historic Stateside knockout in August, the UFC made its pay-per-view return to London on Saturday, bringing welterweight champion Leon Edwards home to England to defend his title in an immediate rematch and trilogy bout with former champ Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 286.
The O2 Arena was chock-a-block from the start of this 15-fight card and the men and women that made the walk to the Octagon gave them plenty to be excited about over the course of the day, with business really picking up on the pay-per-view portion of the show.
See how the judges scored each of the fights:
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 Scorecards
Julianna Miller vs Veronica Hardy
Veronica Hardy defeats Juliana Miller by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More
Jai Herbert vs Ludovit Klein
Jai Herbert and Ludovit Klein fight to a majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Joanne Wood vs Luana Carolina
Joanne Wood defeats Luana Carolina by split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Jake Hadley vs Malcolm Gordon
Jake Hadley defeats Malcolm Gordon by TKO (strikes) at 1:01 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Christian Leroy Duncan vs Duško Todorović
Christian Leroy Duncan defeats Dusko Todorovic by TKO (injury) at 1:52 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Lerone Murphy vs Gabriel Santos
Lerone Murphy defeats Gabriel Santos by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Muhammad Mokaev vs Jafel Filho
Muhammad Mokaev defeats Jafel Filho by submission at 4:32 of Round 3 | Results, Highlights & More
Sam Patterson vs Yanal Ashmouz
Yanal Ashmouz defeats Sam Patterson by KO (strikes) at 1:15 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Chris Duncan vs Omar Morales
Chris Duncan defeats Omar Morales by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Jack Shore vs Makwan Amirkhani
Jack Shore defeats Makwan Amirkhani by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:27 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Marvin Vettori vs Roman Dolidze
Marvin Vettori defeats Roman Dolidze by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More
Jennifer Maia vs Casey O'Neill
Jennifer Maia defeats Casey O’Neill by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Gunnar Nelson vs Bryan Barberena
Gunnar Nelson defeats Bryan Barberena by submission (armbar) at 4:51 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Co-Main Event: Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev
Justin Gaethje defeats Rafael Fiziev by majority decision (29-28, 29-28,. 28-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Main Event: Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman
Leon Edwards defeats Kamaru Usman by majority decision (48-46, 48-46, 47-47) | Results, Highlights & More
