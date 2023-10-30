Super São Paulo Moments | UFC 30th Anniversary

Before the fighters make the walk at Ginásio do Ibirapuera, look back at some of the biggest UFC moments to take place in São Paulo.

Ultimate Brazil

In 1998, the UFC finally came to Brazil for the first time, and when it did, it was in São Paulo. At that time the UFC mainly consisted of events that featured a tournament format. At Ultimate Brazil they chose to just showcase fights as individual bouts which is the current way fans are used to watching the UFC today.

So not only was it the first time in Brazil, and not only was there no tournament, but this event featured the first ever UFC lightweight championship fight and the first ever middleweight championship fight.