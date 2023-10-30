Fight By Fight Preview | UFC São Paulo

The first of the main card’s two heavyweight contests pits Rodrigo Nascimento against fellow DWCS graduate Don’Tale Mayes for the second time.

Nascimento, who turns 31 later in the month, enters on a two-fight winning streak and is undefeated in his last three, most recently landing on the happy side of a split decision verdict in a bout with Ilir Latifi in May. Sporting a 10-1 record with one no contest, “Ze Colmeia” has earned eight finishes, including stopping Mayes in their first encounter.

Since dropping his first two outings to Ciryl Gane and Nascimento, “Lord Kong” has posted three wins, one loss, and one no contest, venturing to Sao Paulo following a second-round stoppage win over Andrei Arlovski in June. The 31-year-old has a ton of natural power and raw athleticism and showed signs of putting it all together in his last outing, so it will be interesting to see if he can carry that over into Saturday’s rematch.

These two were UFC neophytes when they first squared off — Mayes was in his second appearance, Nascimento was making his debut — but each has shown growth and improvements since then. Like all of the Brazilians on the card, it’ll be curious to see how fighting at home impacts Nascimento, and if Mayes will be able to tune out the raucous, partisan crowd and earn a second straight win.

Caio Borralho vs Abus Magomedov