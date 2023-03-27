 Skip to main content
Cory Sandhagen reacts after his bantamweight fight against Marlon Vera of Ecuador during the UFC Fight Night event at AT&T Center on March 25, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes
Fight Coverage

The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Sandhagen

Check Out Beyond The Official Scorecards, Who Walked Away The Biggest Winners From UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Sandhagen.
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter: @TGerbasi • Mar. 27, 2023

Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in San Antonio, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see which fighters were the big winners at AT&T Center.

UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Sandhagen's Biggest Winners

1 – Cory Sandhagen

Cory Sandhagen – professional fighter. That was the phrase I thought of after Sandhagen’s dominant five-round win over Marlon Vera in the UFC Fight Night main event last weekend. No matter what you thought of the split decision verdict, Sandhagen put together a well-rounded attack that kept Vera off-balance all night and put him back in the title picture at 135 pounds. It was what you want to see from someone at this level of the sport, and in a tough fight against a tough fighter, Sandhagen made it look like he was in control from start to finish. A real pro effort.

See How The Judges Scored Vera vs Sandhagen

2 – CJ Vergara

CJ Vergara Stops Daniel Lacerda In The Second Round | UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Sandhagen
CJ Vergara Stops Daniel Lacerda In The Second Round | UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Sandhagen
/

It was almost the worst homecoming ever. CJ Vergara, fighting in his hometown of San Antonio, his first bout in Texas under the UFC banner, and he was on the receiving end against Brazil’s Daniel Lacerda. Luckily for him, referee Jason Herzog was watching closely, and he allowed the bout to continue, and in the second round, Vergara turned it on as if nothing happened in the previous five minutes, and at the 4:04 mark, he stopped Lacerda. It was one of the more memorable comebacks you’ll see, and to have Vergara pull it off in front of family and friends made it even better. Now about the heart attacks he gave those friends and family members…

Who Got Bonuses At UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Sandhagen

3 – Holly Holm

It’s hard to believe that Holly Holm is 41 and still doing this at a high level, isn’t it? Seemingly ageless, Holm put another notch in her win column in beating Yana Santos last Saturday, and with victories in three of her last four, with the lone loss to Ketlen Vieira a debatable one, Holm could be within striking distance of another shot at bantamweight queen Amanda Nunes, and with her disciplined attack, it would be foolish to count her out from regaining the 135-pound belt.

See How The Judges Scored Holm vs Santos

4 – Nate Landwehr

The man with the highlight reel like Evel Knievel did it again on Saturday, submitting Austin Lingo in the second round and then following up with another memorable post-fight interview. And while Lingo had some success early, once Landwehr hit his stride, there was no stopping him. The question now is, at 34 and with three straight UFC wins under his belt, is his next bout against someone in the Top 15, and will he be able to hang with the elite? I’m guessing it’s going to be quite the ride finding out.

Who Got Bonuses At UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Sandhagen

5 – Lucas Alexander

Lucas Alexander was sharp on Saturday night, so sharp that his performance against Steven Peterson made us all forget his UFC debut loss to Joanderson Brito five months ago. On this night in San Antonio, Alexander looked a true prospect at 145 pounds, with his striking and control of range keeping the veteran Peterson from getting into any sort of rhythm. Of course, the ground game of the Brazilian striker will be a question mark, but if he gets that defense figured out and is able to keep fights standing, he’ll be a problem for any opponent.

