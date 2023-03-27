The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Sandhagen

It was almost the worst homecoming ever. CJ Vergara, fighting in his hometown of San Antonio, his first bout in Texas under the UFC banner, and he was on the receiving end against Brazil’s Daniel Lacerda. Luckily for him, referee Jason Herzog was watching closely, and he allowed the bout to continue, and in the second round, Vergara turned it on as if nothing happened in the previous five minutes, and at the 4:04 mark, he stopped Lacerda. It was one of the more memorable comebacks you’ll see, and to have Vergara pull it off in front of family and friends made it even better. Now about the heart attacks he gave those friends and family members…

