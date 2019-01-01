Rakic Has One Goal In Mind

Saturday’s pairing with London’s “Poster Boy” is a significant step up in competition and easily the toughest test of Rakic’s relatively young career, as the 39-year-old Manuwa has spent the better part of the last five years stationed in the upper reaches of the Top 10 in the light heavyweight division, and has shared the cage with a host of the 205-pound weight class’ top names.

But where Rakic is on the upswing and entering with three consecutive victories inside the UFC cage, the British veteran is coming from the opposite end of the spectrum, making the walk this weekend inside Stockholm’s Ericsson Globe having dropped his last three appearances.

“Jimi Manuwa is a great fighter,” Rakic began, sharing his thoughts on the man he faces on Saturday. “He’s been in the UFC a long time and he’s been ranked in the Top 10 for a long time as well — I think the highest he climbed in the rankings was No. 4 — so I was very happy to get matched up with him.

“I respect him a lot and I know him a little personally — we trained together for a couple days in Sweden four or five years ago — and we fought on the same card last year in Toronto, so I saw him there and we talked. I respect him, but when it comes to business, I don’t care who I’m fighting and I know that beating Jimi Manuwa will bring me one step closer to the gold.”

Riding high off his tandem victories in 2018 and with his first child on the way, Rakic is laser-focused on adding to his winning streak this weekend and taking another step forward in the light heavyweight division.

Though not as flush with familiar names as in previous eras, the 205-pound weight class is suddenly brimming with emerging talent and new faces jockeying for position in the title chase, making every result all the more important.

Finally getting the opportunity to face a ranked opponent for the first time, Rakic sees this weekend’s showdown with Manuwa as the next step in his progression towards the top of the division and he has every intention of usurping his place in the rankings and only moving forward from this weekend on.

“I expect a good fight, a hard fight, of course — Jimi is a helluva fighter — but I’m prepared for him and everybody in the division,” said Rakic. “He’s going to do what he does all the time — push forward, come with his hooks, strong kicks — but I’m prepared for everything he brings to the table and even more.

“And after I beat Jimi, a ranked guy, I’m going to take his position and then there are only a few guys left between me and the gold,” he added. “My focus is only on those few guys in front of me. I don’t want to turn my head and watch what’s behind me; I’m only focused on the guys ahead of me and how I can climb the rankings and one day fight for the belt.

“I don’t care who I get next after I beat Jimi, but it has to be someone ranked higher than me.”