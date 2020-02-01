OSP Has A Chance at History on Fight Night

How could he not love it down there? Saint Preux has built quite the resume in his seven-year tenure at 205 pounds in the UFC. He’s earned seven performance bonuses, including one in each of his last four wins, he’s in the running for a couple all-time records and he took on the G.O.A.T. of the division (Jon Jones) for all five rounds in a title matchup.

Saint Preux will have a chance at making history and grabbing some of those records on Saturday, as he’s currently tied for having the most submission victories and the most stoppage wins in the division’s history.

The matchup with Menifield could prove to be stylistically advantageous for Saint Preux. So when his original opponent, Shamil Gamzatov, withdrew last week, Saint Preux didn’t flinch at accepting a short-notice challenge.

“It’s not the first time and won’t be the last,” Saint Preux said. “I think about all the time I spend training for a fight. I’ll either wait or just jump in there and I tend to do better when I just jump in there. I’m prepared for unexpected things to happen. The situations are out of your hands. All I need to know is where I need to be and who I am fighting and I’m good to go.”