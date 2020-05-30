Significant Stats: August 22 Edition

What It Means: Few have competed at the top of the game for as long as Frankie Edgar. The former lightweight champ and featherweight title challenger now makes the move down to bantamweight, and it could very well be his most ideal division. Edgar’s wrestling base allows him to grind opponents down over time, and his high work rate translates to his striking. Edgar mixes everything up as well as anyone has in the UFC.

What to Look For in the Fight: Edgar’s bantamweight debut projects to be a fun matchup between highly skilled guys who enjoy a scrappy bout. On the feet, Edgar is probably the more polished striker, but Munhoz continues to show technical improvement in that area to go along with real power in his hooks and uppercuts. Munhoz also utilizes his kicks to set up the rest of his offense, and if Edgar is tempted to catch one of those kicks and shoot for a takedown, it’ll be interesting to see how Edgar manages what is almost surely a guillotine attempt from Munhoz.