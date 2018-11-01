On the Rise: Fort Lauderdale Edition

While missing out on a rematch between Yoel Romero and Jacare Souza is disappointing given how competitive and intense their initial clash was at UFC 194 and their current positions in the middleweight division, Romero’s withdrawal opened the door for a new name to attempt to further establish himself as a contender.

Less than a month after submitting David Branch in 49 seconds to earn his third straight victory, Jack “The Joker” Hermansson stepped up to take Romero’s place opposite Souza in a contest that takes on an “Old Guard vs. New Blood” feel in the shifting 185-pound weight class.

Would it have been great to see Romero and Souza run it back? Absolutely, but that fight remains a possibility for the future and now we also get to see if the former Cage Warriors champ who has collected five stoppage wins in his last six starts can topple the perennial contender and inject himself into the title conversation in the middleweight division.

The shifts to Saturday’s event at BB&T Center also bring about a chance to get a first look at two promising newcomers and the sophomore appearance of a lightweight with intriguing potential.

Here’s a closer look at those three athletes.

This is On the Rise: Sunrise Edition.