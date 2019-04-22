UFC's 50/50 RAFFLE CAMPAIGN COMES TO FLORIDA

Las Vegas – UFC® today announced its charitable partnership with the Florida Panthers Foundation to launch an online and in-venue 50/50 raffle campaign during Fight Week of UFC® FIGHT NIGHT: JACARE vs. HERMANSSON, which takes place on Saturday, April 27 at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida.

Starting today, fans ages 18 years or older may purchase raffle tickets online via FLAPanthers5050.org. All net proceeds will benefit the Florida Panthers Foundation and Friends of Fisher House, Inc. (WPB and Miami).

This collaboration, a first for UFC and the Florida Panthers Foundation, will increase the overall awareness of the 50/50 raffle by offering it up to UFC and Florida Panthers fans throughout Florida.

Friends of Fisher House is dedicated to the mission of enriching the lives of America's Veterans and their families during their stay at the West Palm Beach and Miami Fisher Houses and to provide a safe, "Home Away from Home" environment during their time of need while loved ones are hospitalized or receiving medical treatment at the VA Medical Center.

The Florida Panthers Foundation serves as the NHL team’s main charitable beneficiary, with the vision of the Foundation to make a positive philanthropic impact on the South Florida community and beyond. Through partnerships, grants, and community programs, the Foundation focuses on four priority areas: building the game of hockey for children and youth; supporting health and education initiatives for children; advocating for and supporting veterans' issues; and raising awareness about the endangered Florida Panther.