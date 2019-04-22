UFC's 50/50 RAFFLE CAMPAIGN COMES TO FLORIDA

Fans may Participate via FLAPanthers5050.org
Proceeds to Benefit Florida Panthers Foundation and Friends of Fisher House, Inc. serving West Palm Beach and Miami
Las Vegas – UFC® today announced its charitable partnership with the Florida Panthers Foundation to launch an online and in-venue 50/50 raffle campaign during Fight Week of UFC® FIGHT NIGHT: JACARE vs. HERMANSSON, which takes place on Saturday, April 27 at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida.
Starting today, fans ages 18 years or older may purchase raffle tickets online via FLAPanthers5050.org. All net proceeds will benefit the Florida Panthers Foundation and Friends of Fisher House, Inc. (WPB and Miami).
This collaboration, a first for UFC and the Florida Panthers Foundation, will increase the overall awareness of the 50/50 raffle by offering it up to UFC and Florida Panthers fans throughout Florida.
Friends of Fisher House is dedicated to the mission of enriching the lives of America's Veterans and their families during their stay at the West Palm Beach and Miami Fisher Houses and to provide a safe, "Home Away from Home" environment during their time of need while loved ones are hospitalized or receiving medical treatment at the VA Medical Center.
The Florida Panthers Foundation serves as the NHL team’s main charitable beneficiary, with the vision of the Foundation to make a positive philanthropic impact on the South Florida community and beyond. Through partnerships, grants, and community programs, the Foundation focuses on four priority areas: building the game of hockey for children and youth; supporting health and education initiatives for children; advocating for and supporting veterans' issues; and raising awareness about the endangered Florida Panther.
Fans will also be able to participate in the 50/50 raffle at the BB&T Center beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 27, in conjunction with UFC® FIGHT NIGHT: JACARE vs. HERMANSSON.
The suggested minimum donations for raffle tickets are: 10 for $10; 60 for $20; and 150 for $40. Raffle tickets are currently available online from and will continue to be sold through the second fight of the main card on Saturday, April 27.
The winner of the 50/50 raffle will receive 50% of total sales, with the remaining 50% shared between the Florida Panthers Foundation and Friends of Fisher House, Inc. (WPB and Miami). Once the winning numbers have been announced, the winner must contact the Florida Panthers Foundation to redeem their prize within seven (7) business days following the raffle. A winning ticket may be redeemed by emailing community@floridapanthers.com. If the prize is not clamed within the allotted time frame, the remaining net proceeds will be shared between the Florida Panthers Foundation and Friends of Fisher House, Inc. (WPB and Miami). For more information on 50/50 Raffle rules and regulations, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/5050raffle.