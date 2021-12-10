Miranda Maverick Eyes Statement Victory At UFC 269

“That I do deserve to be in those rankings,” Maverick told UFC.com. “Not only did I deserve that win last time, but I deserve to be higher than that.”

That remark stems from the last time fans saw her in the Octagon against Maycee Barber in July. Maverick fell on the wrong side of the judges’ scorecards and lost to Barber by split decision. The bad taste of losing is still in the 24-year-old’s mouth, which fuels her fire even more for her fight this weekend at UFC 269.

“I have my opinions about that fight, and I do still feel like it was a good performance,” Maverick said. “I went out there and performed at one of my best, but it just wasn’t good enough that night, and Saturday night I plan on going out there angrier, madder, and hungry to get that win back into my column and start working my way back up the ladder.”

This time around, Maverick switched up camp, moving from Virginia to Colorado to join Team Elevation. To elevate (pardon the pun) her talent to the next level, Maverick felt that she needed to switch from a gym focused on Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu to a gym that was centered more around MMA.

She was able to choose what was best for her instead of choosing somewhere based on its location for school or home.

“I was already, in my opinion, world-class and I wanted to be one of the best by going places where other training partners were world-class instead of me picking a couple people who would have one MMA fight or none to be my training partners,” Maverick said.

Even though Maverick considers herself world-class and has high aspirations for her career as a fighter, it isn’t the end game for her. This allows her to take a step back and look at the overall picture, which is something that she did after her loss in July.