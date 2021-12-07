Julianna Peña "Humbled & Grateful" Ahead Of Title Fight

“The most important thing is, regardless of the situation, I got the fight and now it's time to go do what I do.”

Originally slated to go down last August at UFC 265, a positive COVID test from Nunes forced the postponement to this Saturday, December 11 in the co-main event of UFC 269. Eager to make sure the bout stayed intact, Peña even appeared alongside the media at the UFC 265 press conference to get in a question with Dana White about her fight…to keep the wheel squeaky, if you will.

Initial and understandable frustration soon gave way to focus and determination.

“There's no more talking,” she told UFC.com. “It's time to go take action and that's what I've been preparing for. I'm just preparing for war and come fight night, I will be ready.”

Peña understands perhaps better than anyone how precious time can be. Since becoming the first woman to win The Ultimate Fighter in 2013, her high-highs in the Octagon have been countered by the lows of time-sucking injuries. But despite injury-induced absences that have dotted her journey to date, her undeniable skills in the Octagon have always kept her hovering with the division’s elite.

“I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to showcase my abilities and showcase my skill set on the biggest stage in the world. The fans give you so much great energy and so much great vibes. I just love the fact that the fans are going to be able to come out and see us. We are nothing without our fans.”

One of those fans is her biggest and probably her youngest: her daughter Isabella. Although born only in 2018, she’s already showing a knack for the family business.