Leon Edwards’ UFC Career Highlights | Title Wins To Best Finishes

Champions as dominant as Usman typically get an immediate rematch, and the UFC granted that to Usman, but this time the fight would go down on Edwards’ home turf in England.

There were many that said that Edwards’ kick was a fluke or that he got lucky, well he proved them wrong by delivering an all-around 25-minute win over Usman, defending his title and pulling ahead 2-1 in his rivalry with Usman.

Leon Edwards’ Athlete Record

UFC 286 (3/18/23) Edwards won a five round majority decision over Kamaru Usman to retain his UFC welterweight title



UFC 278 (8/20/22) Edwards knocked out Kamaru Usman at 4:04 of the fifth round to win the UFC welterweight title



UFC 263 (6/12/21) Edwards won a five-round unanimous decision over Nate Diaz



UFC Fight Night (3/13/21) Edwards’s bout with Belal Muhammad was ruled a no contest (accidental eye poke) at :18 of the second round



UFC on ESPN (7/20/19) Edwards won a five round unanimous decision over Rafael Dos Anjos



UFC Fight Night (3/16/19) Edwards won a three round split decision over Gunnar Nelson



UFC Fight Night (6/23/18) Edwards won a five round unanimous decision over Donald Cerrone



UFC Fight Night (3/17/18) Edwards stopped Peter Sobotta via strikes at 4:59 of the third round



UFC Fight Night (9/2/17) Edwards won a three round unanimous decision over Bryan Barberena



UFC Fight Night (3/18/17) Edwards won a three round unanimous decision over Vicente Luque



UFC 204 (10/8/16) Edwards submitted Albert Tumenov via rear naked choke at 3:01 of the third round



UFC Fight Night (5/8/16) Edwards won a three round unanimous decision over Dominic Waters



UFC on FOX (12/19/15) Edwards lost a three round unanimous decision to Kamaru Usman



UFC Fight Night (7/18/15) Edwards won a three round unanimous decision over Pawel Pawlak



UFC Fight Night (4/11/15) Edwards knocked out Seth Baczynski at :08 of the first round



UFC Fight Night (11/8/14) Edwards lost a three round split decision to Claudio Silva

