Kyle Todrank’s Most Viral Moment

Trailing Nolf 15-5, Todrank hit an escape on the eventual three-time National champion and promptly hit a Conor McGregor ‘billionaire strut’ before being thrown down with his face mashed into the mat and cradled for the final regular season pinfall of Jason Nolf’s career.

The pin didn’t affect the outcome of the dual. If, by some stroke of luck, Todrank pinned Nolf, Penn State would’ve still cracked 40 points. The result of the poorly aged celebration was much worse. Todrank got on social media to see himself as the most disrespected name on social media.

“I don’t hold it personal, only because I know how the internet works,” Todrank explained. “People think that they’re going to tweet something out and there’s not a real person behind it. It wasn’t just DC, it was Lance Palmer, it was Clay Guida, all these dudes were in the comments and tweeting things out because they didn’t know that there was a real person behind this stuff.”

What the commentors weren’t ready for in that moment was that as much as they wanted it to be, that pinfall wasn’t the worst moment of Todrank’s life. Far from it. It wasn’t even the worst moment of Todrank’s life on February 24.