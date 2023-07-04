JOSÉ ALDO | ‘THE KING OF RIO’ EARNS ENSHRINEMENT IN THE UFC HALL OF FAME

When he burst onto the scene in the WEC, faster than a bolt of lightning, more explosive than a barrel of gas next to an open flame, you felt his presence. Watching him, you knew, instantly, this guy was different.

Inside the cage, he was electric — personality and charisma pouring out of his performances — which made how shy and quiet he was outside of the cage stand out as an incredible contrast. He expressed himself with actions, not words, and after he elevated and knocked out Cub Swanson in eight seconds at WEC 41, you knew he was going to be special.

He won the title in his next fight, storming through Mike Brown in a manner that signaled that a generational shift was beginning, and that Aldo was at the vanguard. Tough, durable standouts like Brown that could do a little bit of everything were instantly no match for the dynamic stylings of the young Brazilian, who followed up his title win by marching into Urijah Faber’s hometown of Sacramento and surgically removing his lead leg to successfully defend his title for the first time.

Aldo was never one to say much, but his choice of walkout track that evening spoke volumes. “Run This Town” by Jay-Z featuring Kanye West and Rihanna, which became his signature track, was a precursor to what was about to transpire in the beloved blue WEC cage: this may be your city, but I’m in charge here.