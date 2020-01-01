Jan Blachowicz’ Moment Has Finally Arrived

Yet Blachowicz not only survived, he thrived. He won four in a row and earned a bonus performance in three of those victories.

The turnaround since that night is still going alive today as Blachowicz ended up parlaying seven wins in eight fights into a light heavyweight title shot against Dominick Reyes at UFC 253.

“It’s been a nice six years, but the losses were really good experiences,” Blachowicz said. “Not just as a sportsman but in real life. I deserve this and one more step and I’ll be the champion.”

Blachowicz’ resume isn’t short of impressive wins. He’s faced and beaten the who’s who of the division (Jared Cannonier, Corey Anderson, Jacare Souza, Luke Rockhold, Nikita Krylov, Jimi Manuwa). But on Saturday he may face his toughest test yet.