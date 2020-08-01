Dominick Reyes On A Whole New Level

Yet three judges disagreed on February 8 in Houston’s Toyota Center, Reyes suffering his first pro loss and Jones retaining his title.

“It all went exactly how I thought it was gonna go,” said Reyes, seven-plus months taking a bit of the sting out of the defeat. “It went even better because I did it over the course of a fight instead of just knocking him out early.”

Looking back, Reyes would have taken that early knockout.

“Oh yeah, absolutely,” he laughs. And as much as getting thisclose to a world title and falling short hurt, Reyes took it as part of the game and moved on. I ask the 30-year-old Californian if the 20-year-old version of himself would be so graceful.

FREE FIGHTS: Adesanya vs Gastelum | Costa vs Romero | Blachowicz vs Rockhold | Reyes vs Weidman

“I don't know if young Dom could handle it like this,” he laughs. “But old Dom is a little more seasoned and he understands how things work a little more. I'm happy with what I got and what's going on with my life, so I'm just looking to etch my name in stone in the record books.”