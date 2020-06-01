It's Proving Time For Chase Hooper

MORE UFC 250: Order The Pay Per View | Significant Stats | Nunes vs Spencer Preview | Aljamain Sterling On Protests | Rise Of Sean O'Malley

“The amount of exposure based on just having one fight is crazy,” Hooper said. “There’s only a handful of people that have been in the position that I’m at. It’s going to be fun because I’m going to show all the stuff I’m working on.”

Make no mistake about it – Hooper can fight. At 20 years old and 6-foot-1, Hooper is huge for the featherweight division. His reach is similar to those in the lightweight division and his hunger is even greater. It’s one of the reasons he believes he has an edge over Alex Caceres on Saturday.

“I’m hungry. For him it’s just another fight, but I’m trying to make a statement here and prove myself,” Hooper said.