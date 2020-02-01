Aljamain Sterling Comments on Nationwide Protests

Describing himself as an “FDNY hopeful,” Sterling expressed his understanding of the camaraderie policemen and firefighters have for each other.

“They stick with one another, and they back each other up to the fullest,” Sterling said. “And I’m not saying all cops are bad. That’s 100 percent not what I’m saying. I just think when you have a couple of guys that have their own agenda or their own way of feeling like they want to abuse their power and the badge that they’re sworn to protect and serve the people (with), and they’re instead going out harming and killing people, it’s really devastating. I just don’t know how to feel about that.”

Sterling wants people to educate themselves and work toward eliminating racial biases they carry in their day-to-day lives. For himself, having training partners from all over the world has helped open his eyes to different cultures. As a successful and recognizable athlete, Sterling can move a little easier where he lives on Long Island, but that doesn’t shield him from everything.

“I’ve got friends at my gym that are from Georgia the country, friends from Greece. We have friends from Italy. We have friends from all over, and that’s what I love about my gym, and what I love about New York,” Sterling said. “We’re so diverse. It’s a melting pot of cultures, and to be able to understand one another is very refreshing. But I have places even now that I still go to that if people don’t know who I am, I still get looked at pretty funny. People still clutch their bags and cross the street. And this is going on today.”