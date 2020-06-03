Significant Stats: UFC 250

Key Stats: 7.14 significant strikes per minute, 48% significant strike accuracy, 4.16 strikes absorbed per minute

What It Means: Cory Sandhagen loves to stay in his opponent’s face – often with his hands down - and swarm his opponents with strikes or a relentless submission game. While it means his opponent is more apt to open up with their own strikes, Sandhagen’s output can usually melt his opponent’s as the fight wears into the later rounds.

What to Look For in the Fight: A fun aspect of this bout is these two are similarly tall and long, so it’ll be a rare matchup in which both are fighting against someone who can match them in terms of physique. Sandhagen is fluid in how he applies pressure, but Sterling has shown, especially in his recent fights that he can easily frustrate opponents with his speed and evasiveness. Both fighters are also apt to switch stances frequently, so the chess match and adjustments made throughout the bout is something to watch as well.