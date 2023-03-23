Holly Holm Steals The Show At UFC 193 | Breaking Barriers

Of course, the bantamweight champion’s weapon of choice was her armbar, but it was the same premise; it wasn’t if she was going to get you, but how long it was going to take. Unbeaten in 12 fights, the former Olympic judoka for the United States terrorized the 135-pound weight class, making good fighters look like they didn’t belong in the Octagon with her.

Liz Carmouche. Sara McMann. Alexis Davis. Cat Zingano. All gone in a round, with Carmouche the only one to make it past the 66 second mark. Miesha Tate made it to the third round of their 2013 rematch, but the result was the same – Rousey by finish.

In August of 2015, “Rowdy” Ronda traveled to Rio De Janeiro and showed off another wrinkle in her game as she scored the second knockout win of her career, needing just 15 seconds to end Bethe Correia’s night.

She was the sport’s undisputed superstar, complete with the Sports Illustrated cover describing her as “The World’s Most Dominant Athlete.” How visible was the Californian on the world scene? After the Correia fight, she announced her next bout on ABC’s Good Morning America.

The opponent?

Holly Holm.