Holly Holm On International Boxing Hall of Fame Induction

It’s been quite a journey for someone who remains the only fighter, male or female, to win major world titles in boxing and mixed martial arts. That’s not something Holm takes lightly.

“I think one of the things that I take the most pride in is that I have been able to do it in two different sports, and that still has yet to be done by a male or female,” she said. “You see a lot of crossovers and I still have yet to see somebody else be able to come into a new sport and be able to be a world champion at the highest level. The competition that I have is the highest competition in women's MMA, and I was able to be a champion in that, and not in a smaller organization. My competition in boxing was always the highest level and I think in some of the most competitive weight classes, as well. And I feel the same in MMA - I feel like the 135-pound division is one of the most competitive weight divisions for women. 115 is as well. In women's MMA, I think those are the two most competitive divisions. I don't want to get to the end of my career and feel like I was a champion because I didn't have opponents who weren’t as competitive. I'm glad that I've had the toughest out there, and I still want to be the champ again and I'm still working for it. And this (getting into the IBHOF) makes me motivated to do more. I want to do the most I can for my legacy.”

And yeah, Holm does wonder sometimes how things would do go if she returned to the ring to face some of today’s best boxers.

“I think in order to be successful in any kind of combat sport, you have to have that pride and a little bit of ego in you,” she said. “I think that's the only way you're successful. You have to feel like you can go out and beat everybody in order to actually do it. So yeah, I think I still could go back over there and smash it. (Laughs) I want to show why I'm getting inducted, because I can still do it. I still evolved as a striker, even though it's been in MMA, and sometimes I'm curious. There are some things I would do different in boxing now, and I think it would be really fun to go over there and shock the world again. But I'm so focused on getting the belt back in MMA that I need to stick with it. I always said, stick to where your passion is highest and then you'll do the best. And my passion is still focused on my MMA championship run and I really want to get back to that belt, so I need to stay true to that. But it gives me fun daydreams sometimes, I guess.”

Holm laughs, content in the reality that she not only made it to the top in two sports, but that she did it the right way. No scandals, no bad press, just a fighter who fights. And to think she’s done it all with the same team in and out of the ring and Octagon that she started with.