Ronda Rousey And Liz Carmouche Make History At UFC 157 | Breaking Barriers

Of course, Rousey wasn’t bothered about someone trying to stop her signature move.

“When people say that I’m a one trick pony and only have the one armbar, they don’t realize that I have so many setups to that armbar that I don’t even know them all – I’ll make them up on the fly,” said Rousey. “When you’re watching boxing and you see somebody knock someone out with a right hand every time, they’re not like, ‘Oh, they’re a one trick pony.’ No, they have a billion different setups for that right hand. And just because it ended with a right hand on the face, it doesn’t mean it’s the same thing every time. And just because so many people are unfamiliar with grappling and they just see the armbar ending the same, they assume the setup’s the same, but if you look back at all those fights, I’ve jumped into that armbar from many different positions. It ends the same way, but the setups are always different. So they can prepare for a certain setup, but I’m always gonna think of more.”

On February 23, 2013, Rousey would have to adjust on the fly, as all the hype and pomp and circumstance died down and left two prizefighters in the Octagon trying to win a fistfight. And early on, Carmouche was thisclose to winning as she locked in a rear naked choke on the champion. The choke was tight, but Rousey shook the challenger off her back and went to work, firing off ground strikes before she locked in the armbar that ended matters at 4:49 of the first round.

The crowd loved it. The ladies were here to stay, and Rousey was going to be the face of the women’s divisions of the UFC, a tough job to say the least, but one she was prepared for.