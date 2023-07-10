Grateful Tucker Lutz Leaving Resentment Behind

For Lutz, a second consecutive loss had him wondering whether or not he still had a spot on the UFC roster, so when he was offered this relatively quick turnaround against Baghdasaryan, the 28-year-old father of one, with another on the way, breathed a massive sigh of relief and started thinking about those positive takeaways and how the defeats can help him going forward.

“It took a couple weeks and I’m safely on the other side of that now,” Lutz said, sipping coffee on an overcast day as thunderstorms rolled into the region. “To be honest, when they offered me something — when I didn’t get cut — that’s when there was no more bitterness. I’m not sitting around thrilled that I’m coming off two losses, but I feel like I’ve matured as a fighter, as a professional, as a man to where I can put that s*** behind me and focus on the here and the now and the task at hand.

“I spent most of my life with a chip on my shoulder, (carrying) heavy resentment, and I think that s*** weighs you down,” he added. “I think being here and now, being present — I’m not a happy-go-lucky kind of guy, but I think it’s better suited to be (even-keeled), and maybe a little positive is better.”

In the moment, what Lutz was saying hit home, as I too am someone that spent many years stomping through life with a massive chip on my shoulder, bushels of resentment strapped to my back.

While it still does now as I read it back and recount it here, it also brings to mind Rod Tidwell, the standoffish slot receiver for the Arizona Cardinals in Jerry Maguire, brought to life by Cuba Gooding Jr. in an Academy Award-winning performance.