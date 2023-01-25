The First UFC Event In Puerto Rico | UFC 8: David vs. Goliath

Kimo Leopoldo made quite an impression in his Octagon debut against Royce Gracie back at UFC 3, but it was veteran Ken Shamrock who emerged victorious in their bout at the Ruben Rodriguez Coliseum in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, as “The World’s Most Dangerous Man” retained his UFC Superfight title with an ankle lock submission.

Giving up 65 pounds to Leopoldo, Shamrock used his superior MMA experience to take his foe down to the mat, leveling the playing field. Shamrock kept himself in the dominant top position for much of the bout, but Kimo was able to reverse things and briefly take control before Shamrock found his opening to force the tap out at the 4:24 mark.

In the night’s “David vs. Goliath” tournament, former college wrestling standout Don Frye burst onto the UFC scene with three wins to take the one-night event in impressive fashion.