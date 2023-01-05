The First UFC Event In Brazil | Ultimate Brazil, 1998

It looked like Shamrock was going to make it another short night as he sunk in a guillotine choke on his foe and then used it to slam Lober to the ground. Lober went into defensive mode on his back, and as he rose, he got caught in another guillotine. Again, Lober survived and even tried to sink in a submission of his own – an arm triangle – but Shamrock escaped.

Six minutes in, the two stood, and Shamrock began teeing off with leg kicks. A right hand upstairs dropped Lober, but Shamrock refused to follow. Lober got back up, only to be sent back down by a barrage of strikes. Now Shamrock moved in for the kill, and Lober - cut, battered, and fatigued – had decided that he had enough and the bout was called at the 7:40 mark.

Relive Ultimate Brazil On UFC FIGHT PASS

The Brazilian turf war between Rio de Janeiro’s Vitor Belfort and Curitiba’s Wanderlei Silva instead turned into a one-sided beatdown, as “The Phenom” showed off his blazing hand speed and concussive power in his middleweight debut.