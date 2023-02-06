The First UFC Event In Australia | UFC 110: Nogueira vs Velasquez

If there were any doubts that Cain Velasquez was the real deal, the unbeaten phenom answered them emphatically in the UFC’s first event in Australia as he scored a spectacular first round knockout of future Hall of Famer Antonio Rodrigo ‘Minotauro’ Nogueira in the UFC 110 main event at Acer Arena.

Velasquez was sharp from the start, and after getting into a nice rhythm, he landed with a thudding left-right-left combination to the head that dropped Nogueira hard to the mat. A ferocious barrage of ground strikes followed and forced referee Herb Dean to halt the bout at the 2:20 mark.

With losses in three of his last four fights, PRIDE legend Wanderlei Silva felt the pressure heading into his UFC 110 co-main event against Michael Bisping, but with flashes of his ferocious brilliance late in rounds two and three, he was able to eke out a close, but unanimous, decision over ‘The Count’ at Acer Arena.

Scores were 29-28 across the board for Silva.