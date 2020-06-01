The Fire Has Returned For Cody Garbrandt

“There was a time in my life and my career where I didn’t want to watch the fights,” said the former UFC bantamweight champion. “My wife wanted to order every fight, stay up to date on articles and what was going on.”

He didn’t. And he was fine with that. As he describes it, when it came to MMA, “My hate for it was heavy.”

It wouldn’t be for long. Sure, there were injuries to deal with, but as the days wore on over the last year, “No Love” found his love for the sport again.

MORE UFC 250: Order The Pay Per View | Significant Stats | Nunes vs Spencer Preview | Aljamain Sterling On Protests | Rise Of Sean O'Malley

“I was so far away from martial arts, but I rediscovered my love and my passion,” he said. “I feel like every time I try to walk away from fighting, I always get pulled back. This is what I love to do, this is all I’ve known to do, and I understand that this is my life and this is what I want to do, and I’m just capitalizing on it. There’s gonna be a time in my life where I’m not gonna be able to come back to fighting and I’m gonna have to really walk away from it, so I’m excited to have that passion re-lit.”