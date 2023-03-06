Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili

This weekend marks a homecoming of sorts for the UFC, as the company makes its debut at The Theater at Virgin Hotels with a quality Fight Night show headlined by a clash of contenders in the bantamweight division.

While this is the first event to be held at this venue in its current iteration, the UFC hosted eight events there when it was previously known as The Joint and part of the Hard Rock Hotel, with the last appearance coming in December 2012.

One rebranding and more than a decade later, the UFC returns, bringing an entertaining fight card that is sure to set the tone for future events that touch down in The Theater.

Here’s a rundown of the matchups scheduled to take place on Saturday.

Main Event: Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Location: The Theater at Virgin Hotels — Las Vegas, Nevada

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Other Main Card Matches:

Alexander Volkov vs. Alexandr Romanov Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann Ricardo Ramos vs. Austin Lingo Said Nurmagomedov vs. Jonathan Martinez



Prelim Matches: