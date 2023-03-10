UFC Unfiltered
Results
See The Fight Results As They Happen, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Winners And More From The Theater at Virgin Hotels In Las Vegas, Nevada
UFC debuts at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, headlined by a high-stakes bantamweight matchup that will see No. 2 ranked contender Petr Yan collide with No. 3 Merab Dvalishvili. Fireworks are guaranteed in the co-main event as No. 8 ranked heavyweight Alexander Volkov battles No. 13 Alexandr Romanov.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: YAN vs DVALISHVILI takes place Saturday, March 11 in Las Vegas with the entire card available exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Prelims begin at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. Main card action kicks off at 6pm ET / 3pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili Results
- Carlston Harris defeats Jared Gooden by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Bruno Silva defeats Tyson Nam by technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:23 of Round 2
- Ariane Lipski defeats JJ Aldrich by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Victor Henry defeats Tony Gravely by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)
- Josh Fremd defeats Sedriques Dumas by submission (guillotine choke) at 3:00 of Round 2
- Davey Grant defeats Raphael Assunção by submission (reverse triangle choke) at 4:43 of Round 3
- Karl Williams defeats Lukasz Brzeski by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)
- Vitor Petrino def. Anton Turkalj by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)
- Mario Bautista defeats Guido Cannetti by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:18 of Round 1
UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili Prelim Fight Results
Carlston Harris and Jared Gooden got after it to start the action on Saturday, spending the first five minutes doing their best Rock’em Sock’em Robots impersonation before Harris opted to take the fight to ground, dominate the grappling, and get himself back in the win column.
Carlston Harris Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili
After battering each other with big shots in the first, Harris took the fight to the canvas and dominated the action remaining in top position and landing damage, looking for submission openings in the second. It was more of the same in the third, as the returning Gooden couldn’t avoid getting dragged to the canvas.
While Harris couldn’t find the finish, he dominated the final two thirds of this contest to secure his third UFC victory in four appearances and improve his record to 18-5 overall. As for Gooden, the returning “Nitetrain” falls to 1-4 inside the Octagon with the loss. | Official Scorecards
Bruno Silva defeats Tyson Nam by technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:23 of Round 2
Nearly two years away didn’t slow Bruno Silva’s momentum, as “Bulldog” returned to the Octagon and collected a second-round submission win over Tyson Nam on Saturday.
Bruno Silva Secures Rear Naked Choke Finish | UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili
After a good first round where he flashed his speed and striking ability, Silva blasted Nam with a front kick to the chin early in the second, sending him tumbling backwards to the canvas. He chased Nam to the ground and when the veteran tried to work back to his feet, Silva attacked the choke in transition, securing the hold and putting Nam to sleep.
Silva went without a victory in his first three UFC appearances, but has now earned stoppage wins in each of his last three outings, which should carry him into the Top 15 in the flyweight division when the rankings reset early next week. | Official Scorecards
Ariane Lipski defeats JJ Aldrich by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Ariane Lipski looked like a different fighter than in her previous UFC starts on Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas, dialling it back to her “Queen of Violence” days in KSW with a clean, impressive unanimous decision win over JJ Aldrich.
Ariane Lipski Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili
The 29-year-old Brazilian was crisp, aggressive, and effective from the jump, hurting Aldrich with knees in the clinch, elbows off the break, and fast, powerful kickboxing in all three rounds. Her takedown defence was also on point, as Lipski was able to consistently stuff the initial entry and punish Aldrich for coming inside.
Just 3-5 in her first eight UFC appearances, Lipski delivered her most complete performance to date, getting herself back in the win column following a one-off trip to bantamweight last year. She had a ton of success prior to arriving in the UFC, and if she shows up like this more consistently, Lipski will continue to have more success in the Octagon as well. | Official Scorecards
Victor Henry defeats Tony Gravely by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)
Victor Henry and Tony Gravely put on one of the best fights of the year on Saturday’s prelims, going back-and-forth for 15 minutes in a contest that highlights the level of talent present in the bantamweight division at the moment.
Victor Henry Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili
After a competitive first round, Henry appeared to be pulling away by stepping on the gas pedal in the second, taking the fight to Gravely. Instead, the Dana White’s Contender Series graduate stood his ground and responded in kind in the third, once again going shot-for-shot with the Josh Barnett protégé.
When the scores were added up, Henry came out ahead, securing the split decision win and his second UFC victory. | Official Scorecards
Josh Fremd defeats Sedriques Dumas by submission (guillotine choke) at 3:00 of Round 2
Josh Fremd spoiled the promotional debut of Sedriques Dumas, using his advantage in the grappling department to secure the second-round submission win and his first UFC victory.
Josh Fremd Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili
The middleweights came out swinging to start, but Fremd wisely brought the fight to the canvas after stinging Dumas in the first, finding a clear advantage on the mat. He followed the same approach in the second, hitting a high amplitude hip toss before finding a guillotine choke out of a scramble along the fence. After adjusting his grip, Dumas was forced to tap, giving Fremd the upset win.
This was a smart effort from the Pittsburgh native, who came up short in his first two UFC appearances. He played to his strengths, stayed patient and calm, and wrapped up the win, moving to 10-4 overall with the victory. | Official Scorecards
Davey Grant defeats Raphael Assunção by submission (reverse triangle choke) at 4:43 of Round 3
Davey Grant snatched victory from the jaws of defeat on Saturday night, choking out Raphael Assunção in the final seconds of the third round.
Assuncao fought a smart, technical fight through the first two rounds, but Grant came out attacking and looking to finish in the second. He had Assuncao hurt multiple times, but the fight shifted following a stoppage and point deduction late in the round.
Davey Grant Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili
Referee Keith Peterson took a point from Grant for repeated fence grabs, but rather than restarting them on the ground, they resumed on the feet, and Grant made the most of it, hurting Assuncao before locking up a reverse triangle choke to secure the finish.
This was a wild comeback for the ever-dangerous Brit, who made the most of this short-notice opportunity to pick up a second straight win. Assuncao took off his gloves and left them in the center of the cage following the contest, signalling the end of his career, with the Brazilian walking away with a 29-9 record overall. | Official Scorecards
Karl Williams defeats Lukasz Brzeski by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)
Karl Williams collected a unanimous decision win over Lukasz Brzeski to earn a victory in his first trip into the Octagon.
The Dana White’s Contender Series graduate pushed a heavy pace early, forcing Brzeski to wrestle for much of the first, with the big Polish heavyweight showing clear signs of fatigue midway through the first. Williams rocketed out of the corner to start the second, blasting Brzeski before launching him to the canvas, grinding on him for much of the frame before using his wrestling advantage to grind out the final round.
This was a good first showing for Williams, who moved to 8-1 overall with the victory, extending his winning streak to five. For Brzeski, it’s a second consecutive setback, which drops his record to 8-3-1 for his career. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili Main Card Fight Results
Vitor Petrino defeats Anton Turkalj by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)
It was a wild battle between Vitor Petrino and Anton Turkalj at light heavyweight to kick off the main card.
Petrino was hurting Turkalj on the feet late in the second, sending “The Pleasure Man” to the canvas, only to get caught with an upkick on the jaw on the way into his guard. In the second and third, the two inexperienced light heavyweights engaged in an exhaustive grappling battle, each man having positive moments, but neither being able to find prolonged success on those exchanges.
The fight surprisingly went the distance, and when the scores were added up, it was Petrino that emerged victorious, securing a victory in his UFC debut to remain undefeated at 8-0.|Official Scorecards
Mario Bautista defeats Guido Cannetti by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:18 of Round 1
Mario Bautista made it four straight wins and three straight finishes on Saturday night, dominating Guido Cannetti in the grappling exchanges before squeezing out a choke late in the first round.
This was a statement performance from the surging Bautista, who rag-dolled the veteran Argentine. A belly-to-back suplex created the opening Bautista needed to fish his arm under the neck and secure the choke, leaving Cannetti no choice but to tap.
The 29-year-old Bautista has now earned three straight submission wins and consecutive first-round finishes to push his record to 6-2 inside the Octagon and set himself up for a step up in competition next time out. He’s not one to say much, but his efforts have been speaking volumes as of late. | Official Scorecards
Said Nurmagomedov vs Jonathan Martinez
- No. 14 ranked bantamweight Said Nurmagomedov (17-2, fighting out of Dagestan, Russia) collides with Jonathan Martinez (17-4, fighting out of Plainview, TX by way of Los Angeles, CA)
Nikita Krylov vs Ryan Spann
- No. 6 ranked light heavyweight Nikita Krylov (29-9, fighting out of Donetsk, Ukraine) faces off against No. 8 Ryan Spann (21-7, fighting out of Beaumont, TX by way of Memphis, TN) at a 215 pound catchweight bout
Co-Main Event: Alexander Volkov vs Alexandr Romanov
- Knockout artist Alexander Volkov (35-10, fighting out of Moscow, Russia) aims on breaking into the top five by delivering another highlight finish. Proven to be a dangerous striker, he has put away formidable opponents such as Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Alistair Overeem, and former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum. Volkov looks to add Romanov’s name to his long list of impressive knockouts and find himself in the mix for a title shot.
- Rising contender Alexandr Romanov (16-1, fighting out of Comrat, Moldova) enters the Octagon determined to secure the biggest win of his career in undeniable fashion. A versatile heavyweight, Romanov put the division on notice when he secured notable wins against Chase Sherman, Jared Vanderaa, and Juan Espino. Romanov now plans on starting a big 2023 season by delivering a statement victory over top contender Volkov.
Main Event: Petr Yan vs Merab Dvalishvili
- Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan (16-4, fighting out of Omsk, Russia) sets forth to deliver a statement performance and find his way back to the championship . A Master of Sport in Boxing and Mixed Martial Arts, Yan has secured dominant victories over Cory Sandhagen, former UFC featherweight champion José Aldo, and UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber. He now looks to rkick off 2023 in style by halting surging contender Dvalishvili.
- Merab Dvalishvili (15-4, fighting out of Long Island, N.Y. by way of Tbilisi, Georgia) intends to make the most of his first UFC main event by defeating another former champion. The recordholder for most takedowns landed at 135 pounds (50), Dvalishvili has claimed wins over José Aldo, Marlon Moraes and Cody Stamann. The Georgia native now has his eyes set on adding Yan to his already impressive resume and staking his claim for a title shot.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili, live from The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Prelims start at 3pm ET/12pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 6pm ET/3pm PT.