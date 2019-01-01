Ferguson: "Every Fight Is A Championship"

“I’m not going to take that from his plate,” Ferguson said. “I really won’t. He’s earned his spot here, but what I see is an unsure Cowboy. The dude bounced from 155 to 170 pounds. When you’re doing that, you’re just like (Anthony) Pettis. You’re unsure of exactly where you belong in this division. You might want to fight to get out of your contract. You got a different bunch of things going on. Yeah, he’s got a kid. I got a kid too, buddy. Same thing, man. Ain’t no different.”

While Cerrone has enjoyed a pleasurable last year, Ferguson’s was filled with a major knee injury and adversity outside of the gym. Even so, “El Cucuy” hasn’t lost any of his charisma, his focus nor his ability to wax poetic about his own career. This fight, which some have dubbed “the people’s main event,” is no exception.

“I think this fight is just to remind the people that it’s about the fight game,” he said. “It ain’t about the politics. That’s what UFC is, it’s Ultimate Fighting Championship. I mean, s***, every fight is a f***ing championship.”