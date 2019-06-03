UFC, BLACKHAWKS And BULLS LAUNCH 50/50 RAFFLE

CHICAGO – UFC® today announced its charitable partnership with the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation and Chicago Bulls Charities to launch an online and in-venue 50/50 raffle campaign during Fight Week of UFC® 238: CEJUDO vs. MORAES, presented by Modelo, which takes place on Saturday, June 8 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.



Starting today, fans ages 18 years or older in the State of Illinois may purchase raffle tickets online via Blackhawks5050.com. Fans will also be able to participate in the 50/50 raffle at the United Center beginning at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday, June 8, in conjunction with UFC® 238: CEJUDO vs. MORAES. All net proceeds will benefit the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation, Chicago Bulls Charities and Special Olympics Illinois.



This collaboration, a first for UFC together with the Chicago Blackhawks and Chicago Bulls, will increase the overall awareness of the 50/50 raffle, as both the Blackhawks and Bulls will promote the raffle to their respective fan bases throughout Illinois.



The Chicago Blackhawks Foundation is the charitable arm of the NHL team, with the mission to help create a healthier, smarter, more secure world for families in and around Chicago. By providing access to programming and resources, the organization strives to make a positive impact focused on health & wellness, education, youth engagement and family services in addition to growing the great game of hockey.



The Chicago Bulls have a strong history of giving back to the community by contributing time, materials, resources and financial support to Chicagoland nonprofit organizations aligned with the team’s four focus areas: youth education, youth health and wellness, violence prevention, and military and first responder support. Chicago Bulls Charities, the team’s charity, builds on an already-strong foundation and works with the entire organization to find more ways to make a positive impact on the lives of those in need.

Special Olympics Illinois is a not-for-profit organization offering year-round training and competition in 18 sports for more than 23,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities and nearly 20,000 Young Athletes ages 2-7 with and without intellectual disabilities.

Raffle tickets are for sale at the following prices: 5 for $10; 20 for $20; 100 for $40 and 300 for $100. Raffle tickets are currently available online and will continue to be sold through the second fight on the main card at UFC® 238: CEJUDO vs. MORAES.

The winner of the 50/50 raffle will receive 50 percent of total sales, with the remaining 50 percent shared between the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation, Chicago Bulls Charities, and Special Olympics Illinois. Once the winning numbers have been announced and posted at Blackhawks5050.com, the winner must contact the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation to claim their prize by 5 p.m. on June 24, 2019.

A winning ticket may be redeemed in-person at United Center Guest Relations at Gate 6 during the event or by filling out the “Contact Us” form at Blackhawks5050.com (if the fan has left the arena or purchased the ticket online).

If the prize is not claimed within the allotted time frame, the remaining net proceeds will be shared between the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation, Chicago Bulls Charities and Special Olympics Illinois. For more information on 50/50 Raffle rules and regulations, please visit Blackhawks5050.com.