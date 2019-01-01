UFC 238: Fight by Fight

TATIANA SUAREZ VS. NINA ANSAROFF

As new strawweight champion Jessica Andrade awaits her first title defense, former Ultimate Fighter winner Tatiana Suarez and Nina Ansaroff might just determine her next opponent when they meet in the featured prelim from Chicago. A former Olympic hopeful in wrestling, Suarez has gained quite a reputation since debuting in the UFC as she has completely mauled her competition since winning the reality show en route to a perfect 8-0 record. Her most recent win came with a TKO against former strawweight champion Carla Esparza and now she stands on the precipice of a title shot with one more win. Meanwhile, Ansaroff has looked better than ever while amassing a four-fight win streak that includes a signature win over former title challenger Claudia Gadelha in her last fight. Ansaroff might be an underdog in this matchup but she’s faced long odds plenty of times before and somehow found a way to come out on top. She will have to do that again if she hopes to stop Suarez from adding another win to her undefeated resume this weekend.

ALJAMAIN STERLING VS. PEDRO MUNHOZ

With the bantamweight title up for grabs at UFC238, Aljamain Sterling and Pedro Munhoz meet in a fight that may determine the challenger to the winner of the main event. Sterling has transitioned nicely from prospect to contender in his most recent fights while earning three wins in a row, including a stunning submission victory against Cody Stamman last September. He will have to be at the top of his game to slow down Munhoz, who has really put the division on notice lately. Munhoz has won three consecutive fights, including back-to-back knockouts against former champion Cody Garbrandt and Bryan Caraway. With the victor possibly staring at a title shot there’s little doubt that Sterling and Munhoz are going to leave everything in the Octagon when they clash in this highly anticipated showdown.

KAROLINA KOWALKIEWICZ VS. ALEXA GRASSO

Former strawweight title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz has faced some struggles lately with a 2-2 record in her past four fights, including back-to-back losses to Jessica Andrade and Michelle Waterson. To get back in the win column, the Polish striker will have to stop Alexa Grasso, who has long been hailed as a top prospect at 115 pounds. Grasso came into the UFC with a ton of hype behind her, but she has faced her own adversity with losses in two of her past three fights. In a constantly growing strawweight class, Kowalkiewicz and Grasso have to know that a win here is paramount in order to stay a threat to the top 10 fighters in the division.

RICARDO LAMAS VS. CALVIN KATTAR

Coming off a TKO win in his last fight against Darren Elkins this past November, Ricardo Lamas is looking to climb his way back up the featherweight rankings as he prepares to face Calvin Kattar in a hometown fight in Chicago. Lamas has faced the best of the best at 145 pounds, including battles against reigning champion Max Holloway and former champion Jose Aldo, as well as wins over Charles Oliveira and Diego Sanchez. As for Kattar, the Massachusetts native has constantly been a threat to work his way into the rankings with a 3-1 mark thus far in his UFC career, including a pair of TKO victories. In his last fight, Kattar finished Chris Fishgold in the opening round and adding a veteran like Lamas to his record would definitely be his biggest win to date.

YAN XIAONAN VS. ANGELA HILL

Chinese prospect Yan Xiaonan will look to improve upon her first three wins in the UFC when she faces former Ultimate Fighter competitor Angela Hill. Since arriving in the UFC in 2017, Yan has continued to improve with every performance, but she will face her toughest test to date this weekend. Hill is a proven threat to anybody in the strawweight division, and coming off a victory over Jodie Esquibel back in April, she would love nothing more than to stop Yan’s win streak and start one of her own.

BEVON LEWIS VS. DARREN STEWART

Contender Series veteran Bevon Lewis will look to bounce back from a stunning knockout loss in his UFC debut as he faces off with Darren Stewart in a potential show stealer at middleweight. Lewis is a nasty knockout artist with a creative arsenal at his disposal, but he got caught in his debut while facing veteran Uriah Hall last December. Now Lewis hopes to earn his first UFC win while taking on Stewart, who earned back-to-back knockouts before falling short in a very close split decision in his last outing. With both fighters known for jaw dropping finishes, don’t blink when these two start swinging leather in this early prelim.

EDDIE WINELAND VS. GRIGORII POPOV

Making the short trip from Indiana, veteran bantamweight Eddie Wineland will certainly have the home crowd on his side when he faces Russian newcomer Grigorii Popov. At 35, Popov will need to make an impression sooner rather than later in the Octagon, and there’s no better way to do that than by defeating the first man to hold the WEC bantamweight crown.

KATLYN CHOOKAGIAN VS. JOANNE CALDERWOOD

With the strawweight title on the line in the co-main event, Katlyn Chookagian and Joanne Calderwood will look to make a big impression when they clash on the undercard. Chookagian could have been fighting for the title if not for a razor close split decision loss to Jessica Eye in her last fight. Chookagian has to know a win here gets her right back into contention, but she’s got a tough road to travel to get there. Calderwood was actually the first woman to get a win at 125 pounds in the UFC back in 2016, and since returning to flyweight, the Scottish striker has rattled off two straight wins in the division. Calderwood has been itching for a top five-ranked opponent and now she gets her wish as she faces Chookagian in an important bout in the women’s flyweight division.