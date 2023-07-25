Dustin Poirier - Built Different

“I need that. I need that. Gaethje carries himself in that way where people know it's going to be a car wreck, people know it's going to be chaos. And I think he likes people to think that about him, as well. And, for sure, he has the right to hold his head high because he brings those kind of crazy fights. But there are certain times whenever you sign the line against another fighter and you know that they are really that. And if he doesn't know that, especially after fighting me and being around me and seeing my career, if he doesn't think that he's walking into the thing that everybody thinks he is, he's lying to himself. He knows. And I know that I do my best work in those moments, in that dark area. And that's just what fighting is to me. That is fighting.”

Few in this era have done it better. Sure, there are more accomplished fighters in terms of world titles and the pound-for-pound list, but the 34-year-old from Lafayette is not only skilled, but the kind of guy you want on your side if a fight breaks out somewhere. And he appreciates that the fans feel that was about him.

“Fighting is life,” he said. “And that's why I approach these interviews the way I do, that's why I fight the way I do. There's nothing to hide and it's the truth. I would love to be remembered for it, for leaving it all out there, for busting my ass, not cutting corners, not being afraid of the fire. In the words of Teddy Atlas, we're firemen, and we try to control these flames. And that's what this is. I'm running into a burning building July 29th, and I know that, and knowing that is momentum. Mentally, for me, knowing that I'm walking into that, whenever s**t hits the fan, blood’s flying, I'm hurt, he's hurt, we're exhausted, I knew I was getting into that. It's not a surprise. I expect that and I want people to know that I expected that every time out, even when it went smooth, even when it wasn't that, I expected it every time. I just want to be remembered for being a true fighter. When I put that ‘WAR’ hat on and walk to the arena July 29th, I know what I'm walking into and I'm ready for whatever outcome it's going to be, but I'm going to give it my all. That's just my mindset.”