Chris Weidman Making Most Of New Environment

“I want to suffer,” he laughs. “I don't know how many more years I have left on this, so I want to just make sure I'm working as hard as I possibly can. I don't want to go into a fight a little chubby. I want to be as ripped as I possibly can and be in great shape, and diet and make all those sacrifices because I don't have much longer. When I'm done, then I can chill out. But it's not the time to chill out yet.”

That’s obvious by looking at his losses over the last four years, many of which can be chalked up to being winnable fights that just went south at the wrong time. Luke Rockhold? A fight he was winning before an ill-advised spinning kick gave Rockhold the opening he needed to come back and take the title. Yoel Romero and “Jacare” Souza? Fights he was winning before getting caught and stopped late. Gegard Mousasi? A highly controversial finish in Mousasi’s favor.

Many just see 1-5 in his last six, though.

“Sometimes I wish I could explain it, but I don't even bother,” he said. “It's too much. I just have to be like, 'Trust me, I'm good.' (Laughs) I know deep down inside who I am and I know where I'm at with all those guys that I lost to. And that's the beauty of our sport; you never know what's gonna happen in there and, on any given night, any guy can win, to be honest. You've just got to bring those percentages up on your side. There's a lot of randomness that happens in our sport and in all sports. It just so happened that with those fights, it wasn't my night. But that doesn't take away from my potential or my confidence. And that's the biggest thing, to remind myself of all that and remain confident because it's not like I've been dismantled and picked apart and crushed by guys. It's keeping my confidence up, working hard, and this is probably the longest I've been in the gym consistently without injury in between fights and I feel like that's gonna pay off.”