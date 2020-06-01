Fight by Fight Preview: UFC Vegas 6

DERRICK LEWIS VS. ALEKSEI OLEINIK

Business has been picking up in the heavyweight ranks over the last several weeks as we close in on the trilogy fight between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier, and this week’s main event should further clarify how things will stack up in the division once the dust settles after UFC 252.

Lewis has gone 2-0 since returning from a long-overdue surgical procedure on his knee following his loss to Junior Dos Santos, registering decision wins over Blagoy Ivanov and Ilir Latifi to solidify his place in the Top 5.

Between remedying the knee issues that caused many of his back issues and making a greater commitment to his diet and conditioning than ever before, there is a real possibility that we’ll see the best version of Lewis yet on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Oleinik seemed to have beaten Lewis to the punch on the conditioning front, showing up to his May engagement with Fabricio Werdum looking trim and tight while moving better and fighting with a greater pace than he’s exhibited over the last couple years. The 43-year-old veteran edged out the former champion on the scorecards for his second consecutive victory and his eighth win in a dozen UFC appearances.

The Russian stalwart is a throwback to the days when specialists were the standard in mixed martial arts, but Oleinik has worked hard to continually improve his striking over the years, though he’s probably not going to be all that interested in “swangin’ and bangin’” with Lewis this weekend.

There is a re-shuffling of the deck underway in the heavyweight ranks and how this one shakes out will certainly factor into that process. For that reason alone, it is a must-watch attraction, but then again, Lewis and Oleinik are always must-see talents when competing separately, and now they’re facing off against one another.