Fighters On The Rise: August 8 Edition

Omari Akhmedov

“Why is Chris Weidman fighting Omari Akhmedov?”

That’s a question that I saw asked more than a couple times when this bout was announced, the implication being that the former champion Weidman was a considerably bigger name than his Dagestani foe (which is true) and the pairing felt unexpected.

But the thing people questioning the matchup couldn’t recall with confidence is that Akhmedov has actually been the more successful of the two over the last couple of years, and while the level of competition they’ve each faced certainly has something to do with that, the fact remains that the 32-year-old veteran is unbeaten in his last six and 3-0-1 since shifting to the middleweight division, while Weidman enters this contest with just a single victory in his last six starts and coming off back-to-back stoppage losses.

Akhmedov is one of those fighters who is destined to live under the radar because there is absolutely no flash when it comes to his approach in the cage. He is a grinder through and through, and that has produced nothing but positive results of late.

Last year, the American Top Team representative registered decision wins over Tim Boetsch, Zak Cummings, and Ian Heinisch to maintain his unbeaten record in the UFC middleweight division and give him six straight appearances without a setback. Overall, Akhmedov is 8-3-1 inside the Octagon and 20-4-1 for his career, both of which are impressive tallies.

Obviously, this is the most high-profile fight of Akhmedov’s career, but it’s one he’s earned through his performances. Currently stationed in the lower third of the Top 15, a victory over Weidman might not catapult him into the title conversation as it would have a year ago, but it will force people to sit up and take notice of the streaking veteran making slow and steady progress up the divisional ladder.