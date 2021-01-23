Champion Check-In: Deiveson Figueiredo's Epic 2020

The following evening, Figueiredo would stand triumphant in the center of the Octagon, having earned a second-round stoppage victory, but the moment was not as joyous as he had initially envisioned. Missing weight resulted in the title remaining in limbo and an accidental clash of heads moments before the finishing sequence prompted many to question the legitimacy of the outcome.

An immediate rematch was booked, prompting “Deus Da Guerra” to double down on his efforts to achieve his goals.

Over the 21 weeks that followed, Figueiredo accomplished his goals, establishing himself as one of the top fighters in the sport in the process.

He rematched Benavidez on July 19 on Fight Island and left no room to question who the better man was. After making weight without issue, he came out of the gates sharp and quick, putting his rival on the deck when the first punch he threw careened off the top of his head, disrupting his equilibrium. While Benavidez would survive the attempt to finish, Figueiredo never allowed him to get back into the fight.

Radiating confidence, the 32-year-old Brazilian with the red streak through his peroxide-blonde hair stalked his veteran foe, sitting Benavidez down again with a right uppercut with 90 seconds remaining in the opening frame. With half that time still left on the clock, a straight right hand put Benavidez down again, and this time, Figueiredo pounced, unleashing a torrent of elbows that spilled crimson on the canvas before he fished his arm under Benavidez’ chin and put him to sleep with a rear naked choke.

Four and a half months after their first encounter left everyone with a sour taste in their mouths, Figueiredo finally tasted the sweetest victory, securing the UFC flyweight title in dominant fashion and bringing it home to Soure, a small municipality on the island of Marajo in the northern state of Para, to celebrate with his friends and family.