The 2020 Awards: The Fighters Of The Year

It wasn’t too long ago that fight fans wondered if the UFC’s flyweight division was going to be a thing of the past. But fast forward, and as 2021 approaches, the 125-pounders are in a better position than ever, there are a host of intriguing contenders and prospects, and the man ruling the weight class – Brazil’s Deiveson Figueiredo – has the potential to dominate the class and is the pick for 2020 Fighter of the Year. Beginning the year with a stoppage of Joseph Benavidez that would have earned him the vacant flyweight crown if he had made weight for the February bout, Figueiredo instead got his belt five months later by finishing Benavidez a second time. Then came a first-round submission of Alex Perez, and Figueiredo ended the year with a Fight of the Year draw with Brandon Moreno. Well done, Mr. F, well done.

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES - Calvin Kattar, Beneil Dariush, Mackenzie Dern, Giga Chikadze, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Amanda Ribas, Brandon Royval, Marvin Vettori, Jamahal Hill, Curtis Blaydes, Lauren Murphy, Zhang Weili, Joaquin Buckley

VOTERS – Thomas Gerbasi, Christoph Goessing, Cory Kamerschak, E. Spencer Kyte, Steve Latrell, Zac Pacleb, Gavin Porter