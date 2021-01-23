Champion Check-In: Zhang Weili

"It was an honor to share the Octagon with Joanna and have the battle that we did,” said Zhang. “I have seen the fight many times now, too many to count. Not just because I watched it myself, but because it has been played over and over throughout the world. I’m happy that many people enjoyed the battle and I look forward to returning to the Octagon soon.”

For five rounds, Zhang and Jedrzejczyk showed the world just what mixed martial arts looks like at the highest level. It was 25 minutes of technique, heart and drama, and when it was over, Zhang had retained her title for the first time. It was a bout the 31-year-old knew was going to be epic from the time she signed the contract.