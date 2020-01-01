Business As Usual For Jiri Prochazka

To Prochazka, though, it just feels like business as usual.

“I don’t want to do something more for this fight,” he told UFC.com. “For me, it is very important, but every fight is a big moment for me. Every fight is important.”

If that response seems tame considering Oezdemir’s penchant for finishing fights (12 knockouts, one submission), it makes more sense when looking at Prochazka’s own record. Of his 26 wins, 23 have come by knockout, two by submission, and more than half those finishes came inside the first round. On top of that, he hasn’t lost since the end of 2015.

In Prochazka’s eyes, Oezdemir is less of an intimidating challenge but rather an immediate barometer and proof the UFC wants to see whether the Czech Republic native is a real contender.

“I think the UFC, a little bit, wants to prove how good I am and if I’m ready for this fighting level,” Prochazka said. “I think Volkan is a very good opponent, and this is a good chance for me to show I’m on this level. I want to show that I have the power and fight IQ to be the best.”