On the Rise: UFC 251 Edition

Amanda Ribas

In her first year on the UFC roster, Ribas registered a debut submission win over Emily Whitmire, handed Mackenzie Dern her first career loss, and outworked divisional stalwart Randa Markos to extend her overall winning streak to four and push her record to 9-1. This weekend, the talented Brazilian begins her sophomore campaign in the Octagon in the opening bout of Saturday’s main card opposite Paige VanZant.

What makes Ribas such an intoxicating addition to the strawweight ranks is that the 26-year-old accomplished everything she did last year after a three-year absence from competing.

Originally slated to debut in the summer of 2017, she was sidelined due to an anti-doping violation, for which she was ultimately cleared of any wrongdoing. Despite the layoff, Ribas waltzed right into the Octagon, dominated Whitmire and continued rolling from there, forcing her way into the Top 15 during her rookie season in the UFC and establishing herself as one of the top emerging talents on the roster.

Saturday’s bout with VanZant offers the Brazilian an opportunity to compete on the biggest card of the year and its main card placement should ensure that a wider audience gets the chance to see what she can do inside the cage. VanZant has struggled to stay healthy and dealt with inconsistent results since beginning her UFC run with three consecutive victories, but there is no denying the former Dancing with the Stars finalist is one of the more popular fighters on the roster and her return to action against Ribas is one of the most anticipated bouts of the weekend.

The strawweight division is flush with talent and there is a tremendous amount of movement taking place in the lower half of the rankings, but another dominant effort against one of the more recognizable fighters in the sport could thrust Ribas into the thick of the title chase as the second half of the year begins.