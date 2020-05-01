Bryce Mitchell's Quest For Camouflage Shorts

The quip “living my best life” has been so overused of late that it has almost lost all meaning. But one need only spend a few minutes watching Bryce Mitchell’s YouTube docuseries Home Grown Fighter to understand the original intention of that phrase. Following the UFC featherweight through his happy rural life in Arkansas, it depicts a paradise distilled into the show’s tagline “Fishin’. Trainin’. Farmin’. Huntin’.”

The national coronavirus quarantine has done little to dampen the spirit of his rustic utopia, as Megan Olivi discovered when she caught up with him early in the lockdown.

In addition to pushing the kids in a wheelbarrow to build endurance, Mitchell admitted spending the time doing, “just a bunch of crazy stuff. Driving around in the mud. Gettin’ stuck. Catching catfish. Training. Hanging out with my old lady…I’m just doing the best that I can. I’m just having fun.”