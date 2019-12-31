How to stream and watch UFC 249 live

UFC returns live on April 18th with UFC 249 headlined by an interim lightweight title match in the main event. Tony Ferguson remains on the card and puts his 12-fight win streak on the line when he welcomes Justin Gaethje in what is truly the definition of an all-action fight, setting up a date with undisputed lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov.
In the co-main event, former women’s strawweight champions Jessica Andrade and Rose Namajunas run back their UFC 237 fight as they try to earn a title shot against Zhang Weili. Will Namajunas avenge the loss, or will Andrade add another exciting finish to her record?
Elsewhere on the card, the always unpredictable Niko Price takes on “The Assassin” Vicente Luque, who earned Fight of the Night in three of his last four bouts, in a rematch of their 2017 bout. Headlining the prelims the ever-intimidating Francis Ngannou takes on Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a fight that’s likely to end early.
Ready for live sports? Check out our guide below on how you can stream or order UFC 249 staying safe from the comfort of your own home.
Main Card: 10pm/7pm ETPT on ESPN+
Prelims: 8pm/5pm ETPT on ESPN
Early Prelims: 6:30pm/3:30pm on UFC FIGHT PASS and ESPN+
Main Card: 5am WAT, 6am CAT, 7am EAT GST (Sunday) on SuperSport and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
Prelims: 5am GST (Sunday) 3am WAT, 4am CAT, 5am EAT on UFC FIGHT PASS
Early Prelims: 12:15am WAT, 1:15am CAT, 2:15am EAT (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Main Card: 2pm/11am AEDT/AWST (Sunday) on Main Event, Fetch TV, UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
Prelims: 12pm/9am AEDT/AWST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and ESPN
Early Prelims: 10:15am/7:15am AEDT/AWST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Main Card: 4am CET (Sunday) on Viaplay
Prelims: 2am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Early Prelims: 12:15am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Main Card: 5am EET (Sunday) on Viaplay
Prelims: 3am EET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Early Prelims: 1:15am EET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Main Card: 4am CET (Sunday) on RMC Sport & UFCFIGHTPASS.COM
Prelims: 2am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Early Prelims: 12:15am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Main Card: 4am CET (Sunday) on DAZN and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
Prelims: 2am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Early Prelims: 12:15am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Main Card: 3am GMT (Sunday) on BT Sport
Prelims: 1am GMT (Sunday) on BT Sport and UFC FIGHT PASS
Early Prelims: 11:15pm GMT on UFC FIGHT PASS
Main Card: 4am CET (Sunday) on DAZN and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
Prelims: 2am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Early Prelims: 12:15am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Main Card: 7am GST (Sunday) on UFC Arabia
Prelims: 5am GST (Sunday) on UFC Arabia
Early Prelims: 3:15am GST (Sunday) on UFC Arabia
Main Card: 4pm (Sunday) on SKY Arena and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
Prelims: 2pm NZDT (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and ESPN
Early Prelims: 12:15pm NZDT (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Main Card: 4am CET (Sunday) on Viaplay
Prelims: 2am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Early Prelims: 12:15am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Main Card: 4am CET on Polstat Sport and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
Prelims: 2am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and ESPN
Early Prelims: 12:30am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Main Card: 6am MSK (Sunday) on Wink, More.TV and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
Prelims: 4am MSK (Sunday) on Wink, More.TV and UFC FIGHT PASS
Early Prelims: 2:15 MSKam (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Main Card: 10pm/11pm/12am UTC-5/-4/-3 on Fox Sports
Prelims: 8pm/9pm/10pm UTC-5/-4/-3n on Fox Sports and UFC Fight Pass
Main Card: 4am CET (Sunday) on DAZN and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
Prelims: 2am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Early Prelims: 12:15am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Main Card: 4am CET (Sunday) on Viaplay
Prelims: 2am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Early Prelims: 12:15am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Main Card: 3am GMT (Sunday) on BT Sport
Prelims: 1am GMT (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and BT Sport
Early Prelims: 11:15pm GMT on UFC FIGHT PASS