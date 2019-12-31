How to stream and watch UFC 249 live

In the co-main event, former women’s strawweight champions Jessica Andrade and Rose Namajunas run back their UFC 237 fight as they try to earn a title shot against Zhang Weili. Will Namajunas avenge the loss, or will Andrade add another exciting finish to her record?

Elsewhere on the card, the always unpredictable Niko Price takes on “The Assassin” Vicente Luque, who earned Fight of the Night in three of his last four bouts, in a rematch of their 2017 bout. Headlining the prelims the ever-intimidating Francis Ngannou takes on Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a fight that’s likely to end early.

Ready for live sports? Check out our guide below on how you can stream or order UFC 249 staying safe from the comfort of your own home.