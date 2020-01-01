Charles Rosa Is Ready To Shine

So when he was told that his fighting career was over just when it was about to start heating up after two UFC wins and three Fight of the Night bonuses, Rosa wasn’t having it. He had faced tougher battles in life, so if there was a way to get back, he was going to find it.

“That's the story of my life,” said the 33-year-old Peabody, Massachusetts native. “I've been through some tough things. I lost my two brothers to overdoses when I was young, and the chips were really down and I was able to come back and turn my life around and really get things going the way they are now. And it was the same with the neck injury.”

For two years, Rosa worked and did what he could physically, all with the goal of making it back to the Octagon, even if it was for only one night. And if it was going to be one and done for the featherweight prospect, at least it was going to be at home in Boston’s TD Garden, with his family and friends there.

The fight night in October 2019 wasn’t going to be an easy one, as he was matched up with fellow New Englander Manny Bermudez. And there was the pressure of being at home, on an ESPN card, and with one shot to make it right. Leading up to the fight, he limited his sparring in order to reduce the chance of re-injury.