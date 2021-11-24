Best Fights From The 2021 UFC Fight Pass Early Prelims

Fight Coverage
The UFC Fight Pass Staff Gives Their Picks For The Best Fights From The 2021 Early Prelims
The year isn’t over yet, but we’ve been beyond spoiled with the action in the UFC FIGHT PASS Early Prelims every PPV.
With four Performance of the Night efforts and two Fight of the Night showings, the opening acts have been must-watch action this year and the UFC FIGHT PASS staff has picked their favorite Early Prelim fights of 2021!
Bitcoyne
UFC 259 – Sean Brady vs Jake Matthews
An early finish in the fight is always great, but there is something special about a third-round finish! When the guys are gassed and someone still has the strength to pull off a submission, that is always something that will impress me! So when Sean Brady, not to be confused with Tom Brady, locked in the arm triangle, I was in awe, but not surprised, because I had watched his career develop and exceed expectations in his time with CFFC.
Watch Sean Brady vs Jake Matthews here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/208754/sean-brady-vs-jake-matthews-ufc-259
Jordan Novack
UFC 267 Albert Duraev vs Roman Kopylov
After an impressive performance on DWCS that earned him a contract, Duraev went to war against Roman Kopylov. Duraev would take the W in a true battle of attrition against fellow Russian Kopylov.
Watch Albert Duraev vs Roman Kopylov here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/263635/albert-duraev-vs-roman-kopylov-ufc-267
Franky Redzepi
UFC 261 – Jeff Molina vs Aoriqileng
One of the better fights from FP prelims this year. Aoriqleng looked like he was pulling away early, but the fight had constant sways in momentum and one of the crazier brawls to the close out the bout.
Watch Jeff Molina vs Aoriqileng here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/218677/aoriqileng-vs-jeff-molina-ufc-261
Dane Robinson
UFC 263 – Terrance McKinney vs Matt Frevola
Eight days after his viral LFA KO, McKinney makes his UFC debut on the FP Prelims of one of the biggest PPVS of the year, UFC 263, and KOs veteran Matt Frevola in seven seconds.
Watch Terrance McKinney vs Matt Frevola here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/230542/terrance-mckinney-vs-matt-frevola-ufc-263
Spencer Shackel
UFC 263 - Terrance McKinney vs Matt Frevola
Terrance McKinney’s UFC debut saw him knock out Matt Frevola in seven seconds, which was not only a record-breaking entrance into the organization, it came after a near-death experience in college that forced McKinney to make a change and dedicate his life to MMA. Seeing him come back from adversity and make a positive impact on his community through fighting was inspirational.
View McKinney's Athlete Profile Here
Watch Terrance McKinney vs Matt Frevola here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/230542/terrance-mckinney-vs-matt-frevola-ufc-263
Walker Van Wey
UFC 268 – Chris Barnett vs Gian Villante
After years of doing the FIGHT PASS social for XFN events, I never thought I’d get to see Chris Barnett in the UFC Octagon dancing. He one-upped everybody’s expectations with a wheel kick KO on a fighter almost a full head taller than him.
View Barnett's Athlete Profile Here
Watch Chris Barnett vs Gian Villante here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/265836/gian-villante-vs-chris-barnett-ufc-268
