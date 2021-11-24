Best Fights From The 2021 UFC Fight Pass Early Prelims

After years of doing the FIGHT PASS social for XFN events, I never thought I’d get to see Chris Barnett in the UFC Octagon dancing. He one-upped everybody’s expectations with a wheel kick KO on a fighter almost a full head taller than him.

View Barnett's Athlete Profile Here

Watch Chris Barnett vs Gian Villante here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/265836/gian-villante-vs-chris-barnett-ufc-268

Catch all of the Early Prelim action across the globe by signing up for UFC FIGHT PASS TODAY!