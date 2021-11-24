 Skip to main content
Fight Pass

Best Fights From The 2021 UFC Fight Pass Early Prelims

The UFC Fight Pass Staff Gives Their Picks For The Best Fights From The 2021 Early Prelims
By Walker Van Wey • Nov. 24, 2021

The year isn’t over yet, but we’ve been beyond spoiled with the action in the UFC FIGHT PASS Early Prelims every PPV.

With four Performance of the Night efforts and two Fight of the Night showings, the opening acts have been must-watch action this year and the UFC FIGHT PASS staff has picked their favorite Early Prelim fights of 2021!

Bitcoyne

UFC 259 – Sean Brady vs Jake Matthews

An early finish in the fight is always great, but there is something special about a third-round finish! When the guys are gassed and someone still has the strength to pull off a submission, that is always something that will impress me! So when Sean Brady, not to be confused with Tom Brady, locked in the arm triangle, I was in awe, but not surprised, because I had watched his career develop and exceed expectations in his time with CFFC.

View Brady's Athlete Profile

Watch Sean Brady vs Jake Matthews here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/208754/sean-brady-vs-jake-matthews-ufc-259

Jordan Novack

UFC 267 Albert Duraev vs Roman Kopylov

Albert Duraev castiga Roman Kopylov no ground and pound no UFC 267

After an impressive performance on DWCS that earned him a contract, Duraev went to war against Roman Kopylov. Duraev would take the W in a true battle of attrition against fellow Russian Kopylov.

Watch Albert Duraev vs Roman Kopylov here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/263635/albert-duraev-vs-roman-kopylov-ufc-267

Franky Redzepi

UFC 261 – Jeff Molina vs Aoriqileng

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - APRIL 24: (L-R) Jeff Molina kicks Aoriqileng of China in their flyweight bout during the UFC 261

One of the better fights from FP prelims this year. Aoriqleng looked like he was pulling away early, but the fight had constant sways in momentum and one of the crazier brawls to the close out the bout.

Watch Jeff Molina vs Aoriqileng here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/218677/aoriqileng-vs-jeff-molina-ufc-261

Dane Robinson

UFC 263 – Terrance McKinney vs Matt Frevola

061221-Terrance-McKinney-KO-Win-UFC-263.jpeg
061221-Terrance-McKinney-KO-Win-UFC-263.jpeg

Eight days after his viral LFA KO, McKinney makes his UFC debut on the FP Prelims of one of the biggest PPVS of the year, UFC 263, and KOs veteran Matt Frevola in seven seconds.

Watch Terrance McKinney vs Matt Frevola here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/230542/terrance-mckinney-vs-matt-frevola-ufc-263

Spencer Shackel

UFC 263 - Terrance McKinney vs Matt Frevola

Terrance McKinney’s UFC debut saw him knock out Matt Frevola in seven seconds, which was not only a record-breaking entrance into the organization, it came after a near-death experience in college that forced McKinney to make a change and dedicate his life to MMA.  Seeing him come back from adversity and make a positive impact on his community through fighting was inspirational.

View McKinney's Athlete Profile Here

Watch Terrance McKinney vs Matt Frevola here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/230542/terrance-mckinney-vs-matt-frevola-ufc-263

Walker Van Wey

UFC 268 – Chris Barnett vs Gian Villante

Highlight: Chris Barnett Gets Jaw-Dropping First Win Inside Octagon | UFC 268
Highlight: Chris Barnett Gets Jaw-Dropping First Win Inside Octagon | UFC 268
/

After years of doing the FIGHT PASS social for XFN events, I never thought I’d get to see Chris Barnett in the UFC Octagon dancing. He one-upped everybody’s expectations with a wheel kick KO on a fighter almost a full head taller than him.

View Barnett's Athlete Profile Here

Watch Chris Barnett vs Gian Villante here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/265836/gian-villante-vs-chris-barnett-ufc-268

Catch all of the Early Prelim action across the globe by signing up for UFC FIGHT PASS TODAY!

Tags
UFC FIGHT PASS
Jeff Molina
Terrance McKinney
Albert Duraev
Chris Barnett
Glover Teixeira of Brazil celebrates after his victory over Jan Blachowicz of Poland in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 267 event at Etihad Arena on October 30 2021 in Yas Island Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

UFC 267 | Fight Motion

Fight Motion for UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira, Live From The Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi On October 30, 2021.

Watch the Video
Daniel Cormier, Joe Rogan & Jon Anik at UFC 268
Highlights

UFC 268 | From The Booth

Relive The Magic Event Through The Eyes Of Commentators Jon Anik, Joe Rogan & Daniel Cormier

Watch the Video
Announcements

Bruised | Halle Berry | Official Trailer

Valentina Shevchenko Appears In The Directorial Debut Of Halle Berry, Available Now On Netflix

Watch the Video