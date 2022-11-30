Anthony Cassar Has Big Plans For 205 And Heavyweight | UFC Fight Pass

“In wrestling, you can tell how somebody’s going to fight, in my opinion, based on their wrestling style,” Cassar said. “I think it translates a lot. Watch some of Ed Ruth’s old matches and it’s kind of the way he fights. You can go back and watch Bo’s. He was kind of ‘go for broke,’ and can go to his back and take high risks, just like in his last fight. I think my style is going to translate well. I’m pretty natural with my hands and I think that my explosiveness and my power is going to translate well.”

Cassar didn’t simply will his way into NCAA greatness. Where there’s confidence and an eagerness to put his new sport in the palm of his hand, Cassar is as cerebral as he is excited.

Don’t expect the National Champion to go out and underestimate anybody’s power he shares the cage with. Any fighter is mortal, especially in the upper weight classes, but with the right gameplan, ground game and conditioning, you’re one dangerous 205er, and Cassar knows it.

If he has it his way, the whole light heavyweight division, followed by heavyweight, are about to be flipped completely upside down.

“When it comes to MMA and the UFC, it’s a very high risk. Just getting out of the first round is easier said than done,” Cassar explained. “It’s a very high-risk situation where anybody could be knocked out at any point. There’s also guys like Stipe (Miocic) and (Jon) Jones coming up who are going to change that and you’re going to have to be locked in all five rounds and they have great technique and high-level skill. That’s something I plan to change in that sport, as well, is adding a little more entertainment and style and skill to that division.”

